What happened to El Piojo Herrera?

Did Miguel Herrera decide to retire from football?

Where is the former coach of America now? Many wonder what happened to Miguel Ernesto Herrera Aguirre, the soccer coach better known as ‘El Piojo’ Herrera. For many fans, he is considered one of the best coaches in the world but he was also involved in many controversies. Although it has been confirmed that El Piojo Herrera will return to the blanquillos, he will not do so with the Mexican National Team. He will be coaching another team in order to keep his career moving. What happened to El Piojo Herrera? It’s reported that Miguel Herrera has been chosen to replace Ricardo Valiño in Xolos de Tijuana during this second season because the Mexican Soccer Federation ended up leaning towards coach Diego Cocca to lead the Tri Mayor. On November 2, 2015, it was announced El Piojo Herrera would head the Tijuana team in the Clausura 2016. He led his team to be the leaders of the Apertura 2016 with 33 units, but ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals by León.

Did Miguel Herrera retire from soccer? Marca reported that Miguel Herrera acknowledged feeling great sadness after he was rejected by the Mexican National Team after hitting commentator Christian Martinoli. “Obviously there is a feeling of sadness, but you were in a competition with highly capable coaches, after saying thank you, when they said no, well now, let’s think about what’s next,” he said. Now, The Associated Press reports that one day after being left out in the bid to take the reins of the Mexican team, Miguel Herrera became the new coach of Tijuana for the Clausura 2023 tournament.

Where is El Piojo Herrera now? El Piojo Herrera was considered one of the top favorites for the position of national coach, which eventually went to Argentine Diego Cocca. Tijuana did not release more details about the duration of the agreement or its new coach’s salary. Herrera replaces Argentine Ricardo Valiño, dismissed last week after poor results. The border team has no wins after five games and with its four points it is placed in 14th position among 18 teams in the highest category, reported The Associated Press.

He is the new coach for the Xolos Herrera was fired by Tigres after two tournaments in which he failed to win a championship. This is a comeback for El Piojo” Herrera with the Xolos, which he directed between 2016 and 2017 and with whom he managed to be the leader of the regular season on a couple of occasions. Herrera coached Mexico in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where El Tri was eliminated in round 16. He was fired in 2015, as a result of an altercation with a TV Azteca commentator, after the Gold Cup. His best results were achieved with América, where he won two league titles in the Clausura 2013 and the Apertura 2018, in addition to an MX Cup in 2019 and a Champion of Champions that same year.