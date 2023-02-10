Search

Inicio » English » Diego Cocca is chosen as the new coach of the Mexican Soccer Team

Diego Cocca is chosen as the new coach of the Mexican Soccer Team

By 
  • The wait has come to an end.
  • Diego Cocca is chosen as the new coach of the Mexican Soccer Team.
  • The current technical director of Tigres takes over for Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

More than a month after the World Cup in Qatar came to an end, where the Mexican Soccer Team was eliminated in the first round with one of its worst performances in the history of the World Cup, the new coach who will take over for Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has finally been chosen. Argentine Diego Cocca is currently the technical director of Tigres.

In recent days, it was ensured that the new helmsman of the ‘Tri’ would be chosen from a list of five candidates. In addition to Cocca, there were Uruguayan Guillermo Almada (DT of the Tuzos del Pachuca), Argentine Antonio Mohamed and Mexicans Ignacio Ambriz and Miguel Herrera. Marcelo Bielsa was also a contender.

Diego Cocca will be the new coach for Mexico

Diego Cocca
Photo Twitter

According to Marca, Argentine coach Diego Cocca won over the Owners Committee. All that remains is for the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, his current team, to reach an agreement with the Mexican Soccer Federation and clear the way for the change. It should be noted that Alejandro Irarragorri, President of Grupo Orlegi and Proprietary Director of the General Assembly of the Mexican Federation of Association Soccer, is said to have been decisive in choosing the Argentine as the new coach of the Mexican Soccer Team. In 2026, Mexico will host the World Cup along with Canada and the US.

Soccer
Sport
