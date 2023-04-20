Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies after suffering a heart attack

Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies.

It’s been said he had a heart attack.

Celebrities offered their condolences on social media. Fabián Gómez dies after suffering a heart attack. A beloved singer has become one more star in the sky after passing away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, April 18. The singer from Hermosillo is known for hits like La Vibora and Las Higueras. The news began to circulate on Instagram, where Chica Picosa shared a reel of Fabián Gómez featuring one of his many unforgettable performances. “The singer from Hermosillo, Sonora, died on April 18 because of a sudden heart attack at the age of 60,” was written in the description of the video. Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies at 60

El Flaco Elizalde mourns the beloved Mexican singer El Flaco Elizalde offered his condolences on Instagram, “It is sad when this type of news arrives, today a great talent leaves us, my friend and colleague Fabián Gómez. May God receive him in his glory and give comfort to his other friends and family.” He also shared a photograph of the late singer and wrote the following: “I express my deepest condolences to the family of my good friend Fabián Gómez on his death. May God receive him in his glory and fill him with peace in his eternal rest.”

Musicians express their sadness over Fabián Gómez’s passing El Flaco was not the only celebrity to post about the sad news. Toby Hernandez also offered his condolences. He posted a photograph of Fabián Gómez and wrote: “They informed me at the last minute that my friend has died!!! Fly high my friend. Today he passed away on April 18 as the ‘Culichi de Sonora’.” Banda Lirio also posted about their friend, “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Meanwhile, Los Número Uno 971 stated the following: “Rest in peace one of the most recognized performers of regional Mexican music. Sad, surprising, incredible that Fabián Gómez has left. His fans, friends and family are in mourning.”