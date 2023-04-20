Search

Inicio » English » Entertainment » Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies after suffering a heart attack

Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies after suffering a heart attack

By 
Shutter
  • Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies.
  • It’s been said he had a heart attack.
  • Celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

Fabián Gómez dies after suffering a heart attack. A beloved singer has become one more star in the sky after passing away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, April 18. The singer from Hermosillo is known for hits like La Vibora and Las Higueras.

The news began to circulate on Instagram, where Chica Picosa shared a reel of Fabián Gómez featuring one of his many unforgettable performances. “The singer from Hermosillo, Sonora, died on April 18 because of a sudden heart attack at the age of 60,” was written in the description of the video.

Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies at 60

Singer Fabián Gómez dies
Photo: Instagram

The musician and composer is also remembered for playing the accordion with his group Los Remolinos. He began his regional Mexican music career in 1993, according to El Imparcial. Fabián Alberto Gómez Rascón, his full name, received multiple Billboard awards during his career.So far his cause of death has not been confirmed, it is only known that the Mexican singer was the victim of a heart attack. No further details about the cause of his death have been revealed. Condolences immediately appeared on social media as well as tributes to the popular performer.

El Flaco Elizalde mourns the beloved Mexican singer

El Flaco Elizalde mourns the death of the beloved Mexican singer
Photo: Instagram

El Flaco Elizalde offered his condolences on Instagram, “It is sad when this type of news arrives, today a great talent leaves us, my friend and colleague Fabián Gómez. May God receive him in his glory and give comfort to his other friends and family.”

He also shared a photograph of the late singer and wrote the following: “I express my deepest condolences to the family of my good friend Fabián Gómez on his death. May God receive him in his glory and fill him with peace in his eternal rest.”

Musicians express their sadness over Fabián Gómez’s passing

Groups and composers show their condolences
Photo: Instagram

El Flaco was not the only celebrity to post about the sad news. Toby Hernandez also offered his condolences. He posted a photograph of Fabián Gómez and wrote: “They informed me at the last minute that my friend has died!!! Fly high my friend. Today he passed away on April 18 as the ‘Culichi de Sonora’.”

Banda Lirio also posted about their friend, “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Meanwhile, Los Número Uno 971 stated the following: “Rest in peace one of the most recognized performers of regional Mexican music. Sad, surprising, incredible that Fabián Gómez has left. His fans, friends and family are in mourning.”

Entertainment
Celebrities
Regresar al Inicio
Shutter

Mexican singer Fabián Gómez dies after suffering a heart attack
