Was Shakira unfaithful? Gerard Piqué’s friend drops some hints about the singer (PHOTOS)
Was Shakira unfaithful to Piqué? His friend hints that things may not be as they seem. Jordi Basté drops some hints in a recent interview.
Was Shakira unfaithful? In recent days, several close friends of former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué have been talking a bit about what their relationship was like. Now, some statements have made the singer look bad.
Piqué has been harshly criticized since the breakup and Shakira has even dedicated five songs to him so far. Now, a close friend of Piqué’s said that he is not the only “bad guy in the story” as Shakira also has her secrets. Find out what he said!
Piqué’s friend talks about Shakira
According to TV Notas, the statements were made by an athlete and journalist who says Piqué is having a hard time since his breakup with Shakira. He also said some surprising things about the Colombian singer.
According to the outlet, he said the Sale el Sol singer cheated on Piqué long before he met Clara Chia Marti. These statements have caused this controversy to resurface again.
Was Shakira unfaithful?
Journalist Jordi Basté made the bombshell statements in an interview with TVE-Catalunya. He also said that he thinks Piqué has been treated unfairly.
“He has remained the bad guy in the movie,” Basté said. He also indicated Shakira was unfaithful to the former soccer player. “Until we know all the details, we can’t know for sure. Because in life everything has nuances and some would be surprised. Perhaps it’s just the opposite of how it has been explained, especially in regards to his personal life,” he said, according to Quien.
Jordi Basté allegedly spent time with Piqué and Shakira
According to TV Notas, Piqué’s friend, Jordi Basté, also knows Shakira and they hung out several times. He says it’s not fair that she is being painted as the “good” one.
“After eating, she goes to the bathroom to comb her hair because she knows perfectly well that everyone will ask her for photos on her way to the door,” he said. The is not the first time cheating rumors have come out about the singer.