Was Shakira unfaithful to Piqué?

His friend hints that things may not be as they seem.

Jordi Basté drops some hints in a recent interview.

Was Shakira unfaithful? In recent days, several close friends of former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué have been talking a bit about what their relationship was like. Now, some statements have made the singer look bad.

Piqué has been harshly criticized since the breakup and Shakira has even dedicated five songs to him so far. Now, a close friend of Piqué’s said that he is not the only “bad guy in the story” as Shakira also has her secrets. Find out what he said!

Piqué’s friend talks about Shakira

According to TV Notas, the statements were made by an athlete and journalist who says Piqué is having a hard time since his breakup with Shakira. He also said some surprising things about the Colombian singer.

According to the outlet, he said the Sale el Sol singer cheated on Piqué long before he met Clara Chia Marti. These statements have caused this controversy to resurface again.