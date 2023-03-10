Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik dies at 66 after suffering a heart attack

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik has died at the age of 66.

He suffered a heart attack while riding in his car.

People pay tribute to the legendary actor. Legendary actor Satish Kaushik dies at 66. He was renowned in Bollywood for his extraordinary work as an actor and also a filmmaker. Satish Kaushik was riding in his car when he began to feel quite ill so he asked his driver to divert to the nearest hospital. The 66-year-old actor was passing through the capital of Delhi when the heart attack struck, according to The Sun.

The legendary actor suffered a heart attack while riding in his car The actor’s close friends informed local media that Satish “felt discomfort”. According to statements, the legendary actor complained of chest pain while riding in his car on Thursday, at 1:00 a.m. After he alerted his driver that he was ill, he was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors fought to save his life. Unfortunately he passed away, according to The Sun.

Fans remember the beloved actor Satish Kaushik’s breakthrough role came in the 1987 hit Mr India. He was also in Kaushik’s Calendar and played various characters in movies like Ram Lakhan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Deewana Mastana. His early days shaped him as an actor, director, and writer, according to the BBC. Tributes to the late actor soon poured in on social media: “I know that ‘death is the last truth in this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” “I woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik. We will miss him very much.”