Prime Video has released the trailer for a thrilling new series.

Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

What you need to know about this spy drama!

Citadel on Prime Video. At MundoNow we are always on top of TV and film premieres, which is why we're excited about the trailer for the new Prime Video series Citadel, directed by the Russo brothers and starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

This thrilling spy drama premieres on April 28. It promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Prime Video dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated spy action thriller, Citadel. The series will premiere on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-pumping episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday until May 26.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, this high-stakes drama stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will have versions in more than 240 countries and territories.