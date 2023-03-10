Prime Video drops the trailer for ‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden (PHOTOS)
Citadel on Prime Video. This thrilling spy drama premieres on April 28. It promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
This thrilling spy drama premieres on April 28. It promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Prime Video dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated spy action thriller, Citadel. The series will premiere on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-pumping episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday until May 26.
Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, this high-stakes drama stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will have versions in more than 240 countries and territories.
What is Citadel about?
Eight years ago, the Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — charged with maintaining the safety and well-being of humanity — was destroyed by operatives from Manticore, a powerful syndicate that manipulates the world from the shadows. With the fall of the Citadel, the memories of elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) were erased as they barely escaped with their lives.
Since then they have remained in hiding, building new lives under new identities, but unaware of their past. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his old Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order.
They embark on a mission full of unexpected events
Mason searches for his old partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that will take them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while grappling with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous but unbreakable love.
Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.
Citadel on Prime Video: An incredible series from the Russo brothers
Citadel is a global franchise executive produced by AGBO and the Russo brothers. The series will be produced in 240 countries around the world.
Each franchise of Citadel will be created, produced and filmed locally. There are versions underway in Italy and India respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.