Mhoni Vidente predicts that Cazzu and Nodal won’t last

Did Mhoni Vidente get it wrong this time?

The psychic says Cazzu and Christian Nodal won’t last.

She says that Cazzu did not want to get pregnant.

Christian Nodal and his girlfriend, the Argentine singer Cazzu, have been in the spotlight recently after announcing they’re having a baby. However, someone thinks their relationship won’t last. Mhoni Vidente made a shocking prediction.

This topic quickly began trending on social media, where users were excited when Cazzu announced her pregnancy. According to the beloved psychic, the couple won’t last.

Mhoni Vidente says Cazzu and Nodal won’t last

Mhoni Vidente made the prediction on El Heraldo de Mexico on March 4. Given Cazzu’s pregnancy bombshell, social media users are recalling what Mhoni said in the video, pointing out that her prediction was wrong.

“Let me tell you the truth, Cazzu hasn’t had the orange in the morning and hasn’t gone to the bathroom, the lady hasn’t gone for her papaya, she didn’t like the tamales, beans, I definitely don’t see her pregnant, she doesn’t love the idea of herself being pregnant,” Mhoni said at the time.