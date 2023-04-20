Mhoni Vidente predicts that Cazzu and Nodal won’t last
Did Mhoni Vidente get it wrong this time? The psychic says Cazzu and Christian Nodal won't last. She says that Cazzu did not want to get pregnant.
Christian Nodal and his girlfriend, the Argentine singer Cazzu, have been in the spotlight recently after announcing they’re having a baby. However, someone thinks their relationship won’t last. Mhoni Vidente made a shocking prediction.
This topic quickly began trending on social media, where users were excited when Cazzu announced her pregnancy. According to the beloved psychic, the couple won’t last.
Mhoni Vidente says Cazzu and Nodal won’t last
Mhoni Vidente made the prediction on El Heraldo de Mexico on March 4. Given Cazzu’s pregnancy bombshell, social media users are recalling what Mhoni said in the video, pointing out that her prediction was wrong.
“Let me tell you the truth, Cazzu hasn’t had the orange in the morning and hasn’t gone to the bathroom, the lady hasn’t gone for her papaya, she didn’t like the tamales, beans, I definitely don’t see her pregnant, she doesn’t love the idea of herself being pregnant,” Mhoni said at the time.
Mhoni Vidente said Cazzu didn’t want to get pregnant
People said Mhoni Vidente’s prediction did not come true because, on top of saying Cazzu did not want to get pregnant, she indicated that there were problems in the relationship. Mhoni said Nodal and Cazzu were already fighting.
“I don’t see them pregnant, I see them in a crisis. I see that the Fool card is telling us that Nodal already has problems with her and it’s most likely that they will split soon. I don’t see any pregnancy…”
The psychic points out that Nodal has to curb his excesses to be a good father
Mhoni Vidente recalled Christian Nodal’s past, pointing out that if he wants to become a good father he must first completely drop his vices, such as alcohol and even drugs.
“Definitely I don’t see her pregnant. She doesn’t want to get pregnant. If Nodal wanted to have a child, first he has to completely cure himself of alcohol, drugs and everything else, because having a child with Nodal’s excesses is dangerous for the baby,” said the psychic in March.