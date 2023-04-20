Did Piqué insult Mexicans again? Find out what he said
Did Piqué insult Mexicans again? People are divided about his intentions. Piqué said: "I can't touch them." What did he mean?
Once again, Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, is in the eye of the hurricane. This time it’s because of a comment he made that Mexicans didn’t like very much. He said, “I can’t touch them.”
The comment generated a wave of disapproval in the comments section of the TikTok video, as well as on other social networks. People say the ex-soccer player’s comment was unnecessary and internet users are attacking him and the Kings League.
Piqué insults Mexicans
Piqué’s video went viral on TikTok among the Spanish-speaking community. During a Kings League livestream the former soccer player made a possibly derogatory comment that Mexicans didn’t like very much.
“Let’s see, something that I can’t be hated for, I can’t touch Mexicans… mmm…” said the former soccer player. Mexicans were divided about what exactly he meant by that.
Social media users say Piqué was insulting Mexicans
Piqué’s comment divided Mexican fans into two groups. There were those who said that the former soccer player was putting them down and meant that he can’t stand to be near them.
On the other hand, some said that Piqué meant he can’t touch Mexicans because “it could go very badly for him”. As they pointed out, “If you mess with one, you mess with all of us.”
Mexicans defend themselves in the comments
The debate generated a lot of controversy on social media. Mexicans were the first to comment on the Kings League livestream and in the comments of various TikTok videos.
There were statements such as: “It’s good that you know what you’re shooting at.” “Exactly, Mexico is respects.” and “Yes, if you talk about one you mess with all of us.”
Mexicans ask Canelo to “do his thing”
Several angry users tagged Mexican boxing champion, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, and asked him to come out and defend his country against the statements.
This is because last year the Mexican boxer lashed out at Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi when he thought he kicked a Mexico jersey at the World Cup.