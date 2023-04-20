Did Piqué insult Mexicans again? Find out what he said

Did Piqué insult Mexicans again?

People are divided about his intentions.

Piqué said: “I can’t touch them.” What did he mean?

Once again, Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, is in the eye of the hurricane. This time it’s because of a comment he made that Mexicans didn’t like very much. He said, “I can’t touch them.”

The comment generated a wave of disapproval in the comments section of the TikTok video, as well as on other social networks. People say the ex-soccer player’s comment was unnecessary and internet users are attacking him and the Kings League.

Piqué insults Mexicans

Piqué’s video went viral on TikTok among the Spanish-speaking community. During a Kings League livestream the former soccer player made a possibly derogatory comment that Mexicans didn’t like very much.

“Let’s see, something that I can’t be hated for, I can’t touch Mexicans… mmm…” said the former soccer player. Mexicans were divided about what exactly he meant by that.