Inicio » English » Medium Ángel Gabriel says Octavio Ocaña and other celebrities send him messages

Medium Ángel Gabriel says Octavio Ocaña and other celebrities send him messages

By 
  • Young Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña died a year ago.
  • Ángel Gabriel says he has contacted him.
  • What did he say?

It’s been a year since young Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña was killed in a horrible accident. His family has not stopped seeking justice, as they say that the police were to blame for the death of the actor who gave life to “Benito Rivers”.

A few hours after the Day of the Dead is celebrated in Mexico, the medium Ángel Gabriel said on live TV that he could contact the late actor, Carmen Salinas, Magda Rodríguez, and other deceased Mexican celebrities.

They wanted to connect with an old friend

They wanted to connect with an old friend
PHOTO: YouTube Program Today

November 1 is a very important date for all those connected to the Hoy show because on this date two years ago Magda Rodríguez unexpectedly died. She the producer of the morning program at the time.

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Because of this, on Tuesday they had medium Ángel Gabriel on as a guest. He was able to convey the message that Magda Rodríguez had for Andrea Rodríguez who is her sister and who is now the current producer of Hoy, and for her daughter Andrea Escalona.

What did Magda Rodríguez say?

What was it that he told them?
PHOTO: YouTube Program Today

“She says she loves them and is proud of the new member of the family,” the medium told Magda’s daughter and sister. Her daughter, Amdrea Escalona, is pregnant so the the hosts said they felt a strange vibe after hearing that.

Regarding Octavio Ocaña, Ángel Gabriel said: “There is a message from him. The message is that he wants justice. He feels that the facts are not told how they really were. He told me many things that I can not say.” At first, the medium said that he had a message from “someone who had fallen.”

Cristian Castro's father also sent a message

Octavio Ocaña medium message: Cristian Castro's father also sent a message
PHOTO: YouTube Program Today

Medium Ángel Gabriel said that he also had a message from actor Manuel “El loco” Valdés: “He came to say that this was his family, that this was his house and he tells me that he is happy to be here, in addition, to tell you that he is present.”

Host Fernando del Solar  also said a few words: “I’m ready for action, he says, ‘Tell my family that I’m fine’ and that he loves them all.” Raúl Araiza joked asking if he hadn’t told him something about the Cruz Azul soccer team, because Fernando was a fan.

Carmen Salinas was present

Octavio Ocaña medium message: Carmen Salinas was present
PHOTO: YouTube Program Today

Susana Dosamantes also had a message: Paulina Rubio’s mother passed away in 2022 due to pancreatic cancer. Ángel Gabriel said: “She touches her stomach and makes me feel her pain.” He added that the actress told him that her daughter did not suffer from the same disease. WATCH VIDEO HERE.

“Carmelita Salinas was present simply saying that she loves everyone, that she is already with her family,” Hoy’s guest medium said, just hours before the Day of the Dead celebrations begin in Mexico . With information from El Heraldo de México.

Today
