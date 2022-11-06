What did Magda Rodríguez say? “She says she loves them and is proud of the new member of the family,” the medium told Magda’s daughter and sister. Her daughter, Amdrea Escalona, is pregnant so the the hosts said they felt a strange vibe after hearing that. Regarding Octavio Ocaña, Ángel Gabriel said: “There is a message from him. The message is that he wants justice. He feels that the facts are not told how they really were. He told me many things that I can not say.” At first, the medium said that he had a message from “someone who had fallen.”

Cristian Castro’s father also sent a message Medium Ángel Gabriel said that he also had a message from actor Manuel “El loco” Valdés: “He came to say that this was his family, that this was his house and he tells me that he is happy to be here, in addition, to tell you that he is present.” Host Fernando del Solar also said a few words: “I’m ready for action, he says, ‘Tell my family that I’m fine’ and that he loves them all.” Raúl Araiza joked asking if he hadn’t told him something about the Cruz Azul soccer team, because Fernando was a fan.

Carmen Salinas was present Susana Dosamantes also had a message: Paulina Rubio’s mother passed away in 2022 due to pancreatic cancer. Ángel Gabriel said: “She touches her stomach and makes me feel her pain.” He added that the actress told him that her daughter did not suffer from the same disease. WATCH VIDEO HERE. “Carmelita Salinas was present simply saying that she loves everyone, that she is already with her family,” Hoy’s guest medium said, just hours before the Day of the Dead celebrations begin in Mexico . With information from El Heraldo de México.