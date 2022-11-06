6. Celia Lora Celia Lora has moved away from the scandals to create her own path creating adult content. The influencer has set the price of her subscription at $25, although she sometimes applies discounts of up to 50% for new followers. With more than 30,000 likes, Lora could be one of the most successful Mexicans on OnlyFans, as some estimate that her fortune could amount to more than $500,000 a month for creating adult content.

5. Lizbeth Rodríguez The Badabun girl has taken a break from exposing cheaters to surprise her audience in suggestive ways on her own OnlyFans account. She shares all kinds of racy content with great success! Rodríguez has set the price of her monthly subscription at $30, which suggests that her fortune is valued at several thousand dollars, since she offers subscription periods of 1, 3, 6 and 12 months, with a cost of $30, $81, $153 and $234, respectively.

4. DanyanCat on OnlyFans Another Mexican beauty who is succeeding on social networks, especially on YouTube and OnlyFans, is DanyanCat, whose real name is Daniela Camacho Martínez. She’s an influencer and gamer who is currently 26 years old and has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Due to her YouTube success, DanyanCat made the decision to expand her content and opened a successful OnlyFans account, for a monthly rate of $9.

3. Ninel Conde has an OnlyFans account The talented Mexican actress and singer Ninel Conde continues to generate controversy because now she is not only dedicated to singing in palenques and acting, but also to attracting millions of followers to OnlyFans, where she shares the most intimate moments of her daily life. Ninel Conde claims to be satisfied with all the attention she has generated thanks to OnlyFans, and she invites her followers on social networks to join this community, where she charges a monthly subscription of $20.

2. Karely Ruiz At 21 years old, model Karely Ruiz is already one of the highest paid Mexicans thanks to her exclusive content on OnlyFans, where her monthly subscription is $16. Her posts already have millions of views which has brought her incredible profits! The Monterrey native regularly shares attractive content for her followers and, although on some occasions some of her content has been leaked, she continues to produce sexy photographs and videos.

1. La Mars resurfaces on OnlyFans Marcela Aguirre, better known as La Mars, is a Mexican influencer who has capitalized on all her viral moments to generate adult content on OnlyFans, where she claims to have already earned several million. La Mars charges $9.99 dollars per month and in her interviews she has presumed to be an autonomous and financially independent woman thanks to her million dollar earnings on OnlyFans.