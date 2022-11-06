7 gorgeous Mexicans on OnlyFans
Meet the Mexicans who are conquering OnlyFans. These Latinas are stealing the attention of millions of users with their posts.
OnlyFans continues to grow and that is why hundreds of celebrities have opened accounts on the platform to share exclusive content with their most loyal followers and also to create a larger community that reaches people all over the world.
This is the case with seven successful Mexican women who, along with their careers as hosts, influencers, actresses and singers, have found OnlyFans to be the perfect site to exponentially increase their earnings. Find who they are and how much they charge!
7. Yanet Garcia
From ‘weather girl’ to OnlyFans star, Yanet García has shown that her multiple talents will open doors for her wherever she goes and that has been the case with the content she shares on this platform, where she accumulates more than 200,000 likes every month!
For sharing sexy photos and videos, Yanet García has set a monthly subscription rate of $20. With more than 14.8 million followers, it is possible that she has already amassed a great fortune through OnlyFans, becoming one of the pioneering Mexicans on this platform.
6. Celia Lora
Celia Lora has moved away from the scandals to create her own path creating adult content. The influencer has set the price of her subscription at $25, although she sometimes applies discounts of up to 50% for new followers.
With more than 30,000 likes, Lora could be one of the most successful Mexicans on OnlyFans, as some estimate that her fortune could amount to more than $500,000 a month for creating adult content.
5. Lizbeth Rodríguez
The Badabun girl has taken a break from exposing cheaters to surprise her audience in suggestive ways on her own OnlyFans account. She shares all kinds of racy content with great success!
Rodríguez has set the price of her monthly subscription at $30, which suggests that her fortune is valued at several thousand dollars, since she offers subscription periods of 1, 3, 6 and 12 months, with a cost of $30, $81, $153 and $234, respectively.
4. DanyanCat on OnlyFans
Another Mexican beauty who is succeeding on social networks, especially on YouTube and OnlyFans, is DanyanCat, whose real name is Daniela Camacho Martínez. She’s an influencer and gamer who is currently 26 years old and has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.
Due to her YouTube success, DanyanCat made the decision to expand her content and opened a successful OnlyFans account, for a monthly rate of $9.
3. Ninel Conde has an OnlyFans account
The talented Mexican actress and singer Ninel Conde continues to generate controversy because now she is not only dedicated to singing in palenques and acting, but also to attracting millions of followers to OnlyFans, where she shares the most intimate moments of her daily life.
Ninel Conde claims to be satisfied with all the attention she has generated thanks to OnlyFans, and she invites her followers on social networks to join this community, where she charges a monthly subscription of $20.
2. Karely Ruiz
At 21 years old, model Karely Ruiz is already one of the highest paid Mexicans thanks to her exclusive content on OnlyFans, where her monthly subscription is $16. Her posts already have millions of views which has brought her incredible profits!
The Monterrey native regularly shares attractive content for her followers and, although on some occasions some of her content has been leaked, she continues to produce sexy photographs and videos.
1. La Mars resurfaces on OnlyFans
La Mars charges $9.99 dollars per month and in her interviews she has presumed to be an autonomous and financially independent woman thanks to her million dollar earnings on OnlyFans.