Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » How did Carlos Macías Marquez die?

How did Carlos Macías Marquez die?

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • The Mexican actor passed away suddenly.
  • He is still remembered for his role in Club de Cuervos.
  • Carlos Macías Marquez died on November 28, 2019.

An unfortunate loss for the Mexican entertainment world shook the hearts of those who had the opportunity to meet him a couple of years ago. He left this world in 2019. However, there are still questions… how did Carlos Macías Marquez die?

Carlos Macías Marquez was born in Mexico City, on September 23, 1981. He studied acting at the Escuela de Iniciación Artística del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA) of Mexico, where his teachers were Mexican actors and directors.

How did Carlos Macías Marquez die?

What did Carlos Macías Marquez die of?
PHOTO: Capture Twitter

The Mexican actor stood out for his skills in theater, film, television and even had a great voice, so each of his performances are remembered for his professionalism and incredible talent.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

According to Erizo, the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes (ANDI) confirmed this news, with the approval of Carlos’ relatives, who are grieving the loss of their friend, son, brother and more.

His cause of death is still unknown

The causes of his death are still unknown
PHOTO: ANDI website capture

“With deep regret, the Board of Directors and the Surveillance Committee, on behalf of the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes, communicate the death of performer Carlos Macías Márquez. We send a supportive hug to his family and friends with our deepest condolences,” wrote ANDI confirming the death.

Two years after his death, how he died is still unknown, since the ANDI statement did not mention it. Likewise, relatives or friends have not spoken about how Carlos Macías Marquez died.

Carlos Macías Marquez worked with great actors

Carlos Macías Marquez shared with great colleagues
PHOTO: MN Archive

Carlos will always be remembered for his first acting job, which was in 2000. He was selected to be part of the cast of the play Trainspotting, an adaptation of the English film of the same name, according to Erizos

During his extensive career he was able to work with actors of the stature of Alain Chabat, Mamel Debbouze, Martha Higareda and Luis Gerardo Méndez, to highlighting some of the large number of colleagues who saw him grow professionally.

Always remembered for his role in Club de Cuervos

Always remembered for his participation in Club de Cuervos
PHOTO: Capture Twitter

With Luis Gerardo Méndez, Carlos Macías Marquez appeared in Club de Cuervos, the popular Mexican Netflix series that was one of the public’s favorites and had the highest ratings.

Finally, we know Carlos Macías Marquez died at the age of 38 on November 28, 2019 in Mexico City, where he lived. Without a doubt, his acting legacy will remain in the hearts of a large number of people, according to Erizos

Etiquetas: , ,
Celebrities
Entertainment
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT