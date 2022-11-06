The Mexican actor passed away suddenly.

He is still remembered for his role in Club de Cuervos.

Carlos Macías Marquez died on November 28, 2019.

An unfortunate loss for the Mexican entertainment world shook the hearts of those who had the opportunity to meet him a couple of years ago. He left this world in 2019. However, there are still questions… how did Carlos Macías Marquez die?

Carlos Macías Marquez was born in Mexico City, on September 23, 1981. He studied acting at the Escuela de Iniciación Artística del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA) of Mexico, where his teachers were Mexican actors and directors.

How did Carlos Macías Marquez die?

The Mexican actor stood out for his skills in theater, film, television and even had a great voice, so each of his performances are remembered for his professionalism and incredible talent.

According to Erizo, the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes (ANDI) confirmed this news, with the approval of Carlos’ relatives, who are grieving the loss of their friend, son, brother and more.