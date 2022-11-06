How did Carlos Macías Marquez die?
An unfortunate loss for the Mexican entertainment world shook the hearts of those who had the opportunity to meet him a couple of years ago. He left this world in 2019. However, there are still questions… how did Carlos Macías Marquez die?
Carlos Macías Marquez was born in Mexico City, on September 23, 1981. He studied acting at the Escuela de Iniciación Artística del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA) of Mexico, where his teachers were Mexican actors and directors.
The Mexican actor stood out for his skills in theater, film, television and even had a great voice, so each of his performances are remembered for his professionalism and incredible talent.
According to Erizo, the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes (ANDI) confirmed this news, with the approval of Carlos’ relatives, who are grieving the loss of their friend, son, brother and more.
His cause of death is still unknown
“With deep regret, the Board of Directors and the Surveillance Committee, on behalf of the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes, communicate the death of performer Carlos Macías Márquez. We send a supportive hug to his family and friends with our deepest condolences,” wrote ANDI confirming the death.
Two years after his death, how he died is still unknown, since the ANDI statement did not mention it. Likewise, relatives or friends have not spoken about how Carlos Macías Marquez died.
Carlos Macías Marquez worked with great actors
Carlos will always be remembered for his first acting job, which was in 2000. He was selected to be part of the cast of the play Trainspotting, an adaptation of the English film of the same name, according to Erizos
During his extensive career he was able to work with actors of the stature of Alain Chabat, Mamel Debbouze, Martha Higareda and Luis Gerardo Méndez, to highlighting some of the large number of colleagues who saw him grow professionally.
Always remembered for his role in Club de Cuervos
With Luis Gerardo Méndez, Carlos Macías Marquez appeared in Club de Cuervos, the popular Mexican Netflix series that was one of the public’s favorites and had the highest ratings.
Finally, we know Carlos Macías Marquez died at the age of 38 on November 28, 2019 in Mexico City, where he lived. Without a doubt, his acting legacy will remain in the hearts of a large number of people, according to Erizos