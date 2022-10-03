Is Octavio Ocaña alive? Video appears raising suspicions
Is Octavio Ocaña alive? New video appears that raises suspicions. "It's Benito," people declared on social media.
One of the deaths that has caused the most pain in show business, and among fans, was the that of Octavio Ocaña. Almost a year later, the issue is still controversial due to the ongoing legal process against the alleged perpetrator of the murder and his family continuing to demand justice. Now, a shocking video has appeared.
The actor’s death surprised show business on October 29, 2021. The incident occurred in Mexico, when the actor was being pursued by the authorities and it ended with gunfire. The actor died after being shot several times. The videos of his death were spread on social media and caused a huge sensation.
Aa video has gone viral on social media where a person who looks very similar to actor, Octavio Ocaña, appears. That clip caused controversy and internet users have been quick to express their opinions about the actor’s death and whether he may still be alive. The video was shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.
Eddie Merino’s account (@Chicotranquilo) made this video viral and pointed out that the public should judge the resemblance between the actor and the person who appears in the clip. At the moment, the origin of the video and the identity of the person are unknown, but the resemblance surprised the public.
Who was the person in the video?
The person in the video is on public transportation — she is a woman with red hair, wearing dark colored clothing and jeans. Her great resemblance to the actor who was killed last October, is striking since their facial features are very similar.
For this reason, the video of the young woman began to go viral on social media and people began to question whether the actor is still alive. Likewise, people declared that “all people have a twin” and that’s why she looks so similar to Octavio Ocaña.
Is the mystery woman Octavio’s twin?
Immediately the video received comments from the actor’s fans who pointed out the striking resemblance that the young woman in the video has with the late actor. They said that everyone seems to have a twin somewhere in the world and others worried about Ocaña’s parents seeing the video.
"Now I think we all have a twin around the world." "I couldn't imagine Benito's parents seeing him." "When Octavio died, a few days later a gringuito arrived who was identical to him." "They told me that in the world there are seven equal faces, it happened to me twice, I confused two people."
Do fans want to find the person?
In the comments, internet users highlighted the great resemblance between the young woman and the actor, just as they asked to Octavio Ocaña’s family. Some people even asked Televisa to look for the person who appears in the video to play Benito. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE
"If I were Octavio's mother, I would look for her and give her a big hug." "Televisa should look for her." "Oh, well, let Televisa look for her and play the role of Benito, I was surprised," were some comments.