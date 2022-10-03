Is Octavio Ocaña alive? Video appears raising suspicions

Is Octavio Ocaña alive?

New video appears that raises suspicions.

“It’s Benito,” people declared on social media.

One of the deaths that has caused the most pain in show business, and among fans, was the that of Octavio Ocaña. Almost a year later, the issue is still controversial due to the ongoing legal process against the alleged perpetrator of the murder and his family continuing to demand justice. Now, a shocking video has appeared.

The actor’s death surprised show business on October 29, 2021. The incident occurred in Mexico, when the actor was being pursued by the authorities and it ended with gunfire. The actor died after being shot several times. The videos of his death were spread on social media and caused a huge sensation.

Aa video has gone viral on social media where a person who looks very similar to actor, Octavio Ocaña, appears. That clip caused controversy and internet users have been quick to express their opinions about the actor’s death and whether he may still be alive. The video was shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Eddie Merino’s account (@Chicotranquilo) made this video viral and pointed out that the public should judge the resemblance between the actor and the person who appears in the clip. At the moment, the origin of the video and the identity of the person are unknown, but the resemblance surprised the public.