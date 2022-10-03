Mhoni Vidente once again pleases her fans.

The Cuban psychic shares revealing predictions for October.

She calls it ‘the month of completion’. Hold on! A few weeks before the end of a year that will be remembered for a long time, mainly because of the war that between Russia and Ukraine, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares revealing predictions for October, which she refers to as ‘the month of completion’ for surprising reasons. On her official YouTube channel, where she already has more than two million followers, the psychic, beloved by Hispanics, shared a video. She said that in the tenth month of the year the stars which rule are the sun and the moon, as well as all the cosmic effects throughout humanity, but this would only be the beginning. Mhoni Vidente calls October ‘the month of completion’ According to the Death card, Mhoni Vidente points out that October will be a month of ‘completion’. In other words, an ending: “Many important people from show business, sports or politics will find their end in matters of earthly life,” said the Cuban psychic, who also gave another meaning to what this card says. “It will also be a month of ending injustices around the world, since a rebellion is coming. A new feeling in people, especially women and young people, different thoughts and ideas to increase new regimes in all countries. The Death card is the total and radical change to start advancing in humanity.”

Important changes are coming in several Latin American countries Seconds later, taking into account the Death card, Mhoni Vidente revealed that several Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, will begin to talk about radical changes. She also said that young people will begin to take to the streets to remove rulers in order to have a better future. The Emperor card indicates that very powerful people in the world will begin to pull the strings of both politics and society as well as humanity itself: “This same card tells me that Russia, China, India, Turkey , the United States, Japan, Taiwan and Korea will begin to move on war issues and make new treaties to change geopolitics around the world.

Mhoni Vidente predicts the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine And when no one saw it coming, Mhoni Vidente predicts that the war between Russia and Ukraine will come to an end this month, but not in the best way: “(The war will come to an end) by launching a missile, a bomb, causing fear throughout the world about a Third World War, which is galloping in Russia, Turkey and China. For this reason, the Cuban psychic recommended her followers be prepared for the changes in consciousness and geopolitics that are coming around the world and thus develop new ideas and new ways of thinking to be better in every way. (Filed As: Mhoni Vidente shares revealing predictions for October)

Mhoni Vidente reveals that the Sun card will dominate October To end her predictions, Mhoni Vidente shared that the Sun card will dominate this month, since climatic changes will hit humanity: “The cold is coming soon and a harsh winter is coming, like never seen before. Beginning in late October, such intense cold will begin to be felt in various regions of North America.” “The era of earthquakes, volcanoes and meteorites already began in September and will continue like this for nine years, until 2031. Movements are still expected in volcanoes in Asia, Africa, Mexico and Latin America. Earthquakes are still happening, but now in Asia, Alaska and part of Europe, in addition to the lights, meteorites and natural phenomena that cannot be explained throughout the world,” she concluded. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)