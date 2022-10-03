This little boy didn’t look the least bit nervous riding a bull.

The boy said that Junior is very docile and not at all aggressive.

People were overcome with curiosity on social media.

Fito Torres shared a video on Facebook that aroused everyone’s curiosity. Incredible as it may seem, this little guy was riding a bull like it was totally normal. The unusual incident took place in the streets of Mérida, Yucatán in Mexico.

Jesús, as the boy is called, was doing what he can be found doing any other day. However, a person who was nearby was so surprised that he decided to record it. The boy stood next to Junior (the bull’s name) and talked for a while to the person making the video.

PHOTO: Facebook

Jesús says in the video that Junior has been ridden since he was little and he has been properly trained. In addition, he says that they have never had problems with Junior, that he doesn’t attack and is not at all aggressive. The video is proof. People and cars pass by the animal and he remains calm.

The author of the video very happily asks Jesús and Junior to pose for a moment so he could get a good video. Finally rider and animal were able to continue on their way, while the man with the cell phone said goodbye laughing with astonishment.