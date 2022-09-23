Nerea Godínez finally says who murdered Octavio Ocaña

Will justice be served?

Nerea Godínez says who murdered Octavio Ocaña.

The young actor died in October 2021 after a police chase in which he was shot in the head. At the end of October last year, news shook the entertainment world, and society in general, in Mexico. Actor Octavio Ocaña, just 22 years old, who is remembered for his character Benito on the series Vecinos, died after a police chase in which he was shot in the head. But now, almost a year after the tragic incident, his murderer is finally revealed and it is completely unexpected. His fiancee, Nerea Godínez, shared a video on Instagram where she is close to reaching a million followers, in which she asks for maximum dissemination of the post, in addition to announcing where the final hearing will take place. “I will never remember you because I will never forget you,” Nerea tells Octavio Ocaña After his tragic death, Octavio Ocaña is always in his family’s, and his thousands of followers’, thoughts. Just a few weeks ago, his fiancée opened her heart and dedicated an emotional message to “Benito Rivers”, which got a huge reaction from internet users. “I dream of you all the time… as if you were still here… as if in my dreams we could continue with this story… I dream of you with your beautiful beard and your precious little face, feeling the love between us in each kiss… but do you know? I think it’s worse, because later I wake up and you’re not there,” said Nerea Godínez (Filed as: They finally say who was the murderer of Octavio Ocaña)

Who killed Octavio Ocaña? After greeting her followers, Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée asked them to please spread this video and everything else she shares from this date: “We expected good results, it wasn’t that we hadn’t wanted to, we hadn’t been able to share everything that had been happening because we had agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office not to release information, to take everything calmly.” In the same video, the young woman revealed that she could not share much information at that time, but that she was going to start sharing some notes through different media: “It turns out that the police officer who shot Octavio, because he surely continues to deny it, Leopoldo N, yesterday or in these days had his first hearing and now he can be released on bail,” said Nerea Godínez (Filed as: They finally say who was the murderer of Octavio Ocaña)

Actor’s fiancée demands justice Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée wondered how much they think the actor’s life is worth, but she is sure that not even the life of the person who shot him is enough to pay for what he took from both her and Benito’s family: “I really think it’s something super serious that this is happening and also one of the very important points that did come to my mind… is that in a note it says that three policemen were discharged, including Leopoldo N.” “And a few months ago, I found a note from a citizen of Cuatitlán, saying that his car had been stolen and that later some policemen had rescued him and he thanked the hero Leopoldo N for having rescued his car. He killed someone, why is he still working? And now it turns out that he is a hero.”

“We are tired of keeping silent,” says Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée, Nerea Godínez To end the video, where she revealed that the final hearing will take place this day at 7:30 pm, and where she thanks the people who can accompany them to demand justice for the death of Octavio Ocaña in advance, Nerea Godínez said that they are tired of keeping silent and that this will no longer be the case. “From now on we are going to tell you absolutely everything that happens, because apparently we are going to have to do… so that justice listens despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office had already said that they were guilty,” concluded the young woman, who immediately received support from her followers. (TO SEE THE VIDEO, CLICK HERE)