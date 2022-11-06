Chiquis Rivera reveals her “secret” to losing weight (VIDEO)

“Well it’s all a balance” A video is circulating on social media where a reporter told Chiquis Rivera that she looked thinner than ever, to which the singer reacted by laughing and replied that it is true. It was at that moment that she was asked about her weight loss secret. The singer responded: “Well, it’s all a balance, it’s what helps me.” What was most surprising was when she added that “Tequila also” helps her burn fat considerably. Internet users immediately reacted to this statement. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera Tequila weight loss

Chiquis was criticized On the Escandalo_o, Instagram account some users gave their opinion what Chiquis said to the reporters. "Of course, everything is balanced with the gastric sleeve," said an internet user. "The stomach cut doesn't let her eat enough." "And people still believe everything she says." "the lie she doesn't even believe it herself" "Balance and a good surgery." "Gastric sleeve was done. It is the only way you can lose weight overnight,", were other comments.

Chiquis breaks her silence on her mother's grave In the same way, she reaffirmed her love for Shakira, after her breakup with the Spanish soccer player Piqué, "I love her, I went to her first concert and she has suffered, I know what that is. After a fall like that, you get up, you look better and you feel better," added the singer. In turn, she gave her opinion on the comments of Mrs. Rosa, who said that her mother's grave was abandoned. She told Telemundo: "There was a day that there were no flowers, I realized it and I sent some and so did my sister, we send them every two weeks so I don't think it's abandoned."