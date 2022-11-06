Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Chiquis Rivera reveals her “secret” to losing weight (VIDEO)

Chiquis Rivera reveals her “secret” to losing weight (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Chiquis Rivera receta Tequila
  • Chiquis Rivera reveals the truth about her weight loss.
  • Jenni Rivera’s daughter speaks to the media about her new figure.
  • Did she lose weight only by drinking lemon water?

The controversial daughter of late singer Jenni Rivera is once again on everyone’s lips since, in recent months, she surprised everyone with her impressive physical transformation. A few months ago, Chiquis Rivera revealed her weight loss secret on social media.

The popular singer said that she was thinner because she followed a strict diet with lemon water but internet users, for the most part, did not believe what Chiquis said. Now she’s revealed another of her weight loss secrets in an interview.

Chiquis Rivera says that her weight-loss secret is tequila

Chiquis Rivera assures that her recipe to lose weight is Tequila
INSTAGRAM PHOTO

The media asked Chiquis about various topics upon her arrival in Mexico. One of them was about how thin the artist looked. One of the reporters told Jenni Rivera’s daughter that she looked thinner than ever, something that did not surprise Lorenzo Mendez’s ex.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

It should be remembered that since their separation, the Chiquis has gotten spicy on social media, turning up the heat. She can constantly be seen posing in tiny outfits that leave little to the imagination.

“Well it’s all a balance”

Chiquis Rivera Tequila recipe: "Well it's all a balance"
INSTAGRAM PHOTO

A video is circulating on social media where a reporter told Chiquis Rivera that she looked thinner than ever, to which the singer reacted by laughing and replied that it is true. It was at that moment that she was asked about her weight loss secret.

The singer responded: “Well, it’s all a balance, it’s what helps me.” What was most surprising was when she added that “Tequila also” helps her burn fat considerably. Internet users immediately reacted to this statement. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera Tequila weight loss

Chiquis was criticized

Receive criticism online
INSTAGRAM PHOTO

On the Escandalo_o, Instagram account some users gave their opinion what Chiquis said to the reporters. “Of course, everything is balanced with the gastric sleeve,” said an internet user.

“The stomach cut doesn’t let her eat enough.” “And people still believe everything she says.” “the lie she doesn’t even believe it herself” “Balance and a good surgery.” “Gastric sleeve was done. It is the only way you can lose weight overnight,”, were other comments. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE . Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera Tequila recipe

Chiquis breaks her silence on her mother’s grave

He breaks the silence on his mother's grave
TWITTER PHOTO

In the same way, she reaffirmed her love for Shakira, after her breakup with the Spanish soccer player Piqué, “I love her, I went to her first concert and she has suffered, I know what that is. After a fall like that, you get up, you look better and you feel better,” added the singer.

In turn, she gave her opinion on the comments of Mrs. Rosa, who said that her mother’s grave was abandoned. She told Telemundo: “There was a day that there were no flowers, I realized it and I sent some and so did my sister, we send them every two weeks so I don’t think it’s abandoned.”  Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera Tequila weight loss

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT