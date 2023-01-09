Finally Mayeli reveals why she ended her marriage to Lupillo (VIDEO)
Mayelli breaks her silence about her divorce from Lupillo. She makes scandalous revelations about their sex life and other details.
- The influencer breaks her silence about her divorce.
- Mayeli finally talks her problems with Lupillo!
- She makes scandalous revelations about their sex life.
Mayeli reveals why her marriage ended. Before she became a celebrity in her own right, Mayeli was known for being the wife of Jenni Rivera’s brother, Lupillo. Mayeli and the regional Mexican singer had a relationship that, although it was short, was quite intense.
As time goes by, she has discussed in various interviews what their relationship was like. Now, Mayeli Alonso has revealed some intimate secrets about their relationship. Many think this was “indiscreet” and even criticized her for claiming she and Lupillo had a threesome.
Mayeli reveals there was infidelity!
In a recent Instagram live, Mayeli revealed the true reasons why she ended her relationship with ‘El Toro del Corrido’. She stated that a “friend” of the singer began to put ideas in his head, since the surgeon who operated on Mayeli had given her flowers. This sparked serious fights between the two and broke Lupillo’s trust.
On the other hand, Mayeli revealed that her employees told her that her then-husband was talking a lot with another woman and she confronted him: "I remember that I said: 'How is it possible that you question the loyalty of a woman who has been with you through everything? I will never forgive you in my life for what you did to me and this is the last time you will be able to look me in the eye.' And I grabbed my things and I swear to God, I never came back," revealed the influencer while crying inconsolably.
Mayeli prioritized her dignity rather than forgiving her ex
Mayeli ended the topic of infidelity with a powerful message: “My dignity and the example that I had to set for my daughter were stronger than the love I had, because I left that place in love and very hurt,” concluded Mayeli, stating that the breakup was very hard.
Despite revealing intimate details of their sex life, Mayeli said she did not regret what she did: "Yes, we had a threesome… my husband at that time and I with another woman. And absolutely nothing bad happened. My marriage was at its best and we experienced incredible moments and we explored our sexuality in an incredible way and I do not regret it," she said according to Telemundo.
Mayeli goes into great detail
Maeyli Alonso also revealed that she and her then husband had this sexual encounter a few years ago and that she doesn’t understand why it is such a taboo. “I don’t understand that taboo and all that stuff. If I did something at the time, it was my life, my sexuality.”
In addition, the millionaire businesswoman revealed that this encounter happened with a supermodel they did not know. "It was something that I did and it was not with a person we know Far from it, with a person who was not known. She was a model that you don't know about," she said according to Telemundo.
Lupillo denied participating in a threesome
Even though Mayeli Alonso’s statements were quite forceful and she claimed to be telling the truth, Lupillo Rivera also spoke about it in a recent interview.
Unlike what Mayeli said, Lupillo Rivera flatly denied having participated in this "fantasy" with the famous influencer. This would have happened three years ago according to Telemundo. "I, for my part, have never had a threesome, I, for my part, can tell you, for my part, I have never lived with that kind of thing, I have never experienced those," he said.