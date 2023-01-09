Finally Mayeli reveals why she ended her marriage to Lupillo (VIDEO)

The influencer breaks her silence about her divorce.

Mayeli finally talks her problems with Lupillo!

She makes scandalous revelations about their sex life.

Mayeli reveals why her marriage ended. Before she became a celebrity in her own right, Mayeli was known for being the wife of Jenni Rivera’s brother, Lupillo. Mayeli and the regional Mexican singer had a relationship that, although it was short, was quite intense.

As time goes by, she has discussed in various interviews what their relationship was like. Now, Mayeli Alonso has revealed some intimate secrets about their relationship. Many think this was “indiscreet” and even criticized her for claiming she and Lupillo had a threesome.

Mayeli reveals there was infidelity!

In a recent Instagram live, Mayeli revealed the true reasons why she ended her relationship with ‘El Toro del Corrido’. She stated that a “friend” of the singer began to put ideas in his head, since the surgeon who operated on Mayeli had given her flowers. This sparked serious fights between the two and broke Lupillo’s trust.

On the other hand, Mayeli revealed that her employees told her that her then-husband was talking a lot with another woman and she confronted him: “I remember that I said: ‘How is it possible that you question the loyalty of a woman who has been with you through everything? I will never forgive you in my life for what you did to me and this is the last time you will be able to look me in the eye.’ And I grabbed my things and I swear to God, I never came back,” revealed the influencer while crying inconsolably. Filed Under: Mayeli reveals why her marriage ended