‘Eight Is Enough’ actor Adam Rich dies at 54
Beloved child actor, Adam Rich, dies. He appeared in the popular ABC series Eight Is Enough. A relative of the actor confirmed the news of his death. It should be noted that his cause of death has not yet been revealed.
According to the relative’s statements, the former child star died on Saturday, January 7, at his home in the Los Angeles area. More details about the death of the actor from the iconic 70’s series Eight Is Enough are not known.
This was a great loss for the entertainment world. A police source told TMZ that someone entered Adam’s house and found him dead inside. Authorities added that they do not suspect “foul play”.
Adam Rich played little Nicholas Bradford, who was the youngest son of the family in the series Eight Is Enough, which ran from 1977 to 1981. The program followed the trials and tribulations of the Bradford brood led by patriarch Tom Dick Van Patten.
A close relative of the actor confirmed the news of his death to TMZ. The ABC series was not the only show Adam appeared on. He also played important roles in 1981’s Code Red and 1983’s Dungeons & Dragons.
According to TMZ, Adam Rich made it to VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Child Stars, after his role in David Spade’s comedy, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. However, he quit acting because he disliked the spotlight and the celebrity lifestyle.
There is speculation that the former Eight Is Enough child star suffered from mental problems
TMZ reported that Rich struggled with substance abuse, which led to his arrest in 1991. A recent tweet also indicated that the actor may have struggled with mental health issues, according to The Sun.
"The only thing those suffering from a mental illness know how to do is pretend to be ok. Enough! The stigma is killing people. Be yourself. Ok, or not ok, is the only way to create change, & stomp the stigma! Heal your truth!" he tweeted on December 15, 2022.
Fans offer condolences on social media
As expected, faithful fans of Eight Is Enough did not take long to offer their condolences on social media after learning of the tragic death of the beloved actor Adam Richard on Saturday, January 7.
"RIP Adam Rich. I grew up watching him on Eight Is Enough." "Very saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend and hero Adam Rich." "I am very grateful for the gift of his life and happy that he was able to live long enough to see the Titans vs. Jaguars." "How sad! He was my favourite." "I was a big, no, huge fan of Eight is Enough. This is heartbreaking," some fans shared.