Beloved child actor, Adam Rich, dies. He appeared in the popular ABC series Eight Is Enough. A relative of the actor confirmed the news of his death. It should be noted that his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to the relative’s statements, the former child star died on Saturday, January 7, at his home in the Los Angeles area. More details about the death of the actor from the iconic 70’s series Eight Is Enough are not known.

This was a great loss for the entertainment world. A police source told TMZ that someone entered Adam’s house and found him dead inside. Authorities added that they do not suspect “foul play”.

Adam Rich played little Nicholas Bradford, who was the youngest son of the family in the series Eight Is Enough, which ran from 1977 to 1981. The program followed the trials and tribulations of the Bradford brood led by patriarch Tom Dick Van Patten.