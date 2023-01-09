Reported attack on Sinaloa beaches.

It is suspected that the Sinaloa Cartel carried out the attack.

Mexican Special Forces are said to have responded.

TERROR ON THE BEACHES OF MEXICO! After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, better known as “El Ratón”, several internet users shared moments of terror they experienced at the time of various armed conflicts. Among them, a video of the Mexican Special Forces springing into action on the beaches of Sinaloa stood out.

On Thursday, January 5, the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera clashed with the Mexican authorities and was arrested. After his apprehension a wave of violence took over the state of Sinaloa that caused panic among residents due to the burning of cars, businesses and looting at various department stores.

DANGER AT SEA?

A TikTok video began circulating of the violence in Sinaloa after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, aka, El Ratón. The popular video shows various members of the Mexican Special Forces on the beaches of the town.

What is striking about the video is that special forces are armed and emerging from the water while the tourists were on the beach in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, according to The Sun. People look at the armed men with fear and move a few yards away from where they are going as they record the unusual images.