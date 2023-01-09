Terror on Mexican beaches after an attack by the Sinaloa Cartel
TERROR ON THE BEACHES OF MEXICO! After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, better known as “El Ratón”, several internet users shared moments of terror they experienced at the time of various armed conflicts. Among them, a video of the Mexican Special Forces springing into action on the beaches of Sinaloa stood out.
On Thursday, January 5, the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera clashed with the Mexican authorities and was arrested. After his apprehension a wave of violence took over the state of Sinaloa that caused panic among residents due to the burning of cars, businesses and looting at various department stores.
DANGER AT SEA?
A TikTok video began circulating of the violence in Sinaloa after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, aka, El Ratón. The popular video shows various members of the Mexican Special Forces on the beaches of the town.
What is striking about the video is that special forces are armed and emerging from the water while the tourists were on the beach in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, according to The Sun. People look at the armed men with fear and move a few yards away from where they are going as they record the unusual images.
What happened?
The video, which was shared by the Aguas_Mazateclas account (@Aguas_Mazatlecas), indicates that they are members of the Navy. The short clip, lasting only 21 seconds, shows the defense exercises carried out by the Special Forces during their stay in Sinaloa to fight against the cartels.
People were shocked to see the men, with special suits and heavily armed, emerging from the Pacific. At the moment, it is unknown if the clip is related to the recent attacks in the state.
A good strategy for Mexico?
Although the clips do not show the actual battle between cartels, it is an example of Mexico’s security performance. The video quickly went viral on TikTok. The operation that led to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán was recently praised by the United States.
On the other hand, Mexico's capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico's current administration has abandoned instead of a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's thinking has changed, experts say according to The Associated Press reported.
An Unstoppable Force?
The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán on Thursday cost at least 30 lives: 11 military and police officers and 19 suspected cartel gunmen. But analysts predict that it will have no impact on the flow of drugs to the United States, The Associated Press reported. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE
It was a show of force — helicopter gunships, hundreds of troops and armored vehicles — at the start of a potential extradition process rather than a significant step in a Mexican effort to dismantle one of the country’s most powerful criminal organizations, revealed Associated Press. Filed Under: Sinaloa Cartel beach attack