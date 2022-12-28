Lupillo Rivera’s ex confesses what not many knew about Chiquis.

Does Mayeli Alonso have a good relationship with Jenni’s daughter?

The fight between Lupillo's ex and Juan Rivera. Mayeli Alonso reveals the truth about Chiquis. Mayeli Alonso is an influencer who was quite successful this year. She is not only recognized for being the ex-girlfriend of Lupillo Rivera, but also, thanks to her commitment and dedication to her companies, she has become well-known on her own merits. However, Mayeli still has a connection to the Riveras, who became her family when she married Lupillo, though many thought that they did not get along. Now, the influencer has just made some statements that surprised many of her followers and they have to do with Chiquis Rivera. Mayeli Alonso reveals the truth about Chiqui Some time ago, Mayeli Alonso had a confrontation with her ex's brother, Juan Rivera, who accused Mayeli's father of having stolen a rather expensive family ring. After that happened, Juan reconsidered because she sent him a warning. Many would think that after that altercation, Mayeli wouldn't have a good relationship with any of the Riveras. However, that has been left in the past and it seems that she is on good terms with none other than Chiquis.

Mayeli Alonso has been seen with Chiquis In an Instagram live, Mayeli said that she does have a good relationship with her ex's niece, Chiquis Rivera. "Yes, of course I get along with Chiquis, we recently had an issue," she revealed. "I was out of control," she said between laughs. This turns out to be something super secret, because not many would think that Mayeli and Chiquis get along. However a video was shared by Escandalo_o's Instagram, revealing that the problems she has had with the other members of the family have not affected her friendship with Jenni's daughter (WATCH VIDEO HERE).

What was the problem with Juan Rivera? Months ago, the Rivera family made statements about Mayeli and her family, and attacked Lupillo's ex. Well, Mrs. Rosa together with her son Juan talked about a rather controversial situation. It turns out that in one of their typical talks on Doña Rosa's YouTube channel, they discussed an expensive ring which was lost. Although they did not name names, they did comment on some suspicions they had, hinting Mayeli was a suspect. However, the businesswoman did not remain silent and threatened them so Juan immediately apologized.

How Juan did fixed the situation? Mayeli immediately released a statement through her official Instagram account, warning the Riveras that they were playing with fire: "They broke that pact, they already crossed that line that should never have been crossed to talk about people who are no longer here," she said. On the Mexican program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Juan Rivera apologized to his ex-sister-in-law Mayeli Alonso for what he had said about her father: "I started to think and said: 'I would be a hypocrite not to recognize that I just did the same thing that bothered me so much about my sister.' And honestly, I phoned Mayeli, but she didn't answer me. I sent her a message on WhatsApp and she didn't answer me and I have to admit when I make a mistake," he said (WATCH VIDEO).