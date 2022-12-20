Mass shooting at a condo in Canada.

The shooter was a 73-year-old man who was killed by the police.

He allegedly had a disagreement with the condo board.

The wave of violence persists in many parts of the world. There have been many deaths, robberies and physical attacks. Society has changed enough to make people feel insecure and fearful just walking the streets. Recently, a mass shooting in Canada left five victims dead.

In 2022 we have learned about various acts of violence. Without a doubt crime is going up. On Sunday an elderly man went on a shooting spree in a Canadian condo, killing five people.

Mass shooting at Canadian condo

According to The Sun, an armed man opened fire inside a condo, killing several people before being shot by the police. According to the outlet, the terrible incident took place on Sunday around 7:20 p.m.

Six more victims of the gunman were immediately taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The Associated Press reported the 73-year-old gunman, who entered the building with a gun, was killed by police. Filed Under: Canada condo mass shooting