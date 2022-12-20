Mass shooting at Canadian condo leaves at least 5 dead
Mass shooting at a condo in Canada. The shooter was a 73-year-old man who was killed by the police. He allegedly had a disagreement with the condo board.
The wave of violence persists in many parts of the world. There have been many deaths, robberies and physical attacks. Society has changed enough to make people feel insecure and fearful just walking the streets. Recently, a mass shooting in Canada left five victims dead.
In 2022 we have learned about various acts of violence. Without a doubt crime is going up. On Sunday an elderly man went on a shooting spree in a Canadian condo, killing five people.
According to The Sun, an armed man opened fire inside a condo, killing several people before being shot by the police. According to the outlet, the terrible incident took place on Sunday around 7:20 p.m.
Six more victims of the gunman were immediately taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The Associated Press reported the 73-year-old gunman, who entered the building with a gun, was killed by police. Filed Under: Canada condo mass shooting
The shooter was killed by police
York Regional Police Chief James MacSween said one of his officers shot the suspect at the condo in Vaughan, Ontario. Police did not release the names of the victims or the attacker. The York Regional Police Chief reported on Sunday night: “Ghastly scene… Six dead. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims. One of the people who was shot by the suspect was in the hospital and was expected to survive.”
James MacSween said he did not have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the condominium. Police evacuated the building, but the regional chief said there were no further threats to the community. Residents were allowed to return home early Monday morning. Filed Under: Canada condo mass shooting
Residents were evacuated from the building
According to CNN en Español, Laura Nicolle, a York regional police officer, told the outlet that the incident was “the most terrible call I have seen in my entire career” and added that it is not clear if there was any kind of relationship between the victims and the shooter. She described the shooting as “very disturbing.”
“We are in the process right now of sending notifications to those families, so at this time I cannot share any information about the victims or the investigation,” the police chief said. Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself on being one of the safest cities in the world. Filed Under: Canada condo mass shooting