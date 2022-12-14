Shooting breaks out at a Minnesota train station leaving two dead

Shooting breaks out in the middle of a light rail station.

The incident occurred in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Monday night.

Authorities confirm there were two fatalities.

There was terror on Monday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota after a shooting was reported at a train station that has left two people dead, according to information the police provided to the local media.

The authorities’ preliminary information indicates that the shots were reported to 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Monday and officers immediately responded to a building on East Fifth and Cedar streets at the Central Station light rail stop.

WHAT DID THE POLICE DO?

The first thing police did upon arrival was secure the area and keep bystanders away. Then they proceeded to search for the presumed suspect, it took them several minutes to search every corner of the area so as not to miss anything.

This incident occurs just before Christmas, and in the midst of a wave of violence that is affecting the country and that has caused thousands of deaths this year, especially due to the use of firearms.