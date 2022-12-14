Shooting breaks out at a Minnesota train station leaving two dead
Shooting breaks out in the middle of a light rail station.The incident occurred in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Monday night and there were two fatalities.
There was terror on Monday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota after a shooting was reported at a train station that has left two people dead, according to information the police provided to the local media.
The authorities’ preliminary information indicates that the shots were reported to 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Monday and officers immediately responded to a building on East Fifth and Cedar streets at the Central Station light rail stop.
WHAT DID THE POLICE DO?
The first thing police did upon arrival was secure the area and keep bystanders away. Then they proceeded to search for the presumed suspect, it took them several minutes to search every corner of the area so as not to miss anything.
This incident occurs just before Christmas, and in the midst of a wave of violence that is affecting the country and that has caused thousands of deaths this year, especially due to the use of firearms.
HORROR SCENE
The first thing officers saw when they arrived on the scene was a true horror. According to information from Drew Kerr, a spokesman for the Metro Transit Police, they found two people who apparently had gunshot wounds and they were still alive.
Both people were found on the structure of the stairs/elevator that connects the skyway with the Green Line Central Station light rail stop. Police immediately requested medical help from the rescuers who arrived in a matter of minutes to treat them.
THE VICTIMS DIDN’T MAKE IT
The authorities report that, after being stabilized, the injured people were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, but both died later and forensic services were requested to identify their bodies.
As of Monday morning, no suspect had been arrested in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. At the moment there are no other details about the incident, so it is not known exactly what happened in the train station. Filed Under: Train Station Shootout
TRAINS WERE DIVERTED
The station administration decided to take preventive measures to avoid more travelers being injured and as soon as they learned about the shooting, they diverted trains from the station.
Buses 74, 21, 54 and 64 eastbound Metro Transit were given timely notice by bus operators around the Fifth and Cedar Street stop, according to the Metro Transit website, a decision that may have prevented a worse tragedy. With information from TwinCities.com and CBS News.