Turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight injures 36 people

A Hawaiian Airlines flight ended in tragedy due to turbulence.

36 people were injured and 20 went to the hospital.

11 people were seriously injured. A Hawaiian Airlines flight ended with 36 people injured after running into major turbulence. According to authorities, 20 victims had to be transported to the hospital upon landing. Likewise, they indicated that 11 people were in serious condition. At the moment, the authorities are investigating details of the flight going from Phoenix to Hawaii. Passengers report terror and chaos on the plane. 11 PEOPLE IN SERIOUS CONDITION A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii landed multiple passengers in the hospital after severe turbulence seriously injured at least 11 people. According to details released by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Service, 36 people were injured on the flight. Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence Sunday about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu, said an emergency response agency, according to The Associated Press.

What happened to the victims? Eleven people were hospitalized in serious condition and nine others in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said in a statement. It said it received a call just after 11 am about the injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix, The Associated Press reported. First responders treated 36 people and, of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment. The statement said that injuries included a severe head injury, lacerations, bruises and loss of consciousness, detailed the AP. The incident, which occurred minutes before landing, caused people without seat belts to sustain serious injuries.

Were the passenger following instructions? According to The Associated Press, passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now that her mother had just sat down when turbulence struck and she had no chance to fasten her seat belt. The Sun shows images of the incident where it is possible to see dents and other damage in the plane's cabin. "She flew up and hit the ceiling," Reyes said. Among the details that were released, it stands out that the victims needed medical treatment. Firefighters, ambulance crews and also Aircraft Rescue firefighters arrived at the scene, The Sun reported.

What time did the incident happen? Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care. The airline said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members and landed safely in Honolulu around 10:50 a.m., reported the AP. Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu, said there was a weather advisory for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas that would have included the flight path at the time of the incident.