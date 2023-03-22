María del Carmen López was kidnapped in Mexico.

Her family says Mexican cartels could have something to do with her disappearance.

US government issues a travel warning for Mexico. WHAT HAPPENED TO MARIA DEL CARMEN LÓPEZ? In the midst of a wave of warnings from the United States government about travel to Mexico, more details are revealed about the kidnapping of María del Carmen López, the American who disappeared from her home in Colima. At the moment, the Mexican police and the FBI are looking for clues to find Mrs. López. Sadly, she is not the only person to disappear in Mexico this year. Currently, authorities are searching for Maritza Ríos, Marina Ríos and Dora Cervantes, who traveled to Nuevo León haven’t contacted their families. MARIA DEL CARMEN LÓPEZ WAS KIDNAPPED IN MEXICO After María del Carmen López’s story became known, her daughter Zonia López revealed details of the ongoing investigation. According to the Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, the 63-year-old woman was kidnapped from her home. “Zonia López, daughter of the US citizen who was reportedly kidnapped in Colima, said that a group of hooded men took her by force in broad daylight and asked them for money to free her,” the journalist recently tweeted. At the moment, it is unknown if there are any leads.

Her family is desperate Zonia López declared that the family is “desperate” to find her mother. Police are asking the community for any information they may have. María del Carmen López’s daughter says they have no clues. “Please. She is a mother, she is a grandmother, she is a great-grandmother. We need it. She is not very young anymore. She is 63 years old. We don’t know where she is. It is desperate, already at 37 days and not having any good clue as to where the authorities in Mexico are located. To be able to look for her, to be able to find her, let us know, to return her to us,” Zonia López said, according to KRGV.

What do police say? María del Carmen is described as having blonde hair, brown eyes and tattooed eyeliner. Police say, “The FBI is carrying out this investigation together with the police in Mexico.” The authorities do not believe that these kidnappers are involved with any Mexican cartel, but they do have witnesses who can confirm that López was kidnapped, according to KRGV. For the moment, the search continues and Zaira López is constantly watching for new details in the case.

What happened to María del Carmen López? In Mexico, from January 1 to February 28, around 1,938 people were reported missing, according to Network Noise. But the situation became worrisome for the United States government when four kidnapped Americans made headlines and drew attention to similar incidents. One of these was María del Carmen López’s case. is found in these complaints. She was last seen in Colima in February. The FBI says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her safe return.

Where can you send tips? Both the FBI and the State Attorney General’s Office remain in constant communication to resolve the alleged kidnapping case and are urging people to offer information if they have it. The Los Angeles FBI asks people to send information to the nearest consulate in Mexico or contact local authorities. “Anyone with information on Lopez’s physical location should contact their local FBI field office or the nearest US embassy or consulate. In Los Angeles, the FBI can be reached at 310-477-6565. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.”