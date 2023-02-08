Search for footballer missing after earthquake in Turkey
Bad news after the earthquake in Turkey. Footballer Christian Atsu is missing. So far, he has not contacted the leaders of his team, Hatayspor.
- Bad news after the earthquake in Turkey.
- Footballer Christian Atsu is missing in the rubble.
- So far, he has not contacted the leaders of his team, Hatayspor.
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake recently shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, leaving more than 2,600 people dead and more than a thousand injured so far. Among the missing people is footballer Christian Atsu, who has not contacted the leaders of his team, Hatayspor.
According to The Associated Press, this earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings and the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search through the wreckage in cities and towns. On both sides of the border, tremors jolted people awake hours before dawn and sent them out into the streets on a cold night of wind, rain, and snow.
Who is missing footballer Christian Atsu?
Born on January 10, 1992 in Ada Foah, Ghana, Christian Atsu has played for Málaga, Porto, Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as for his native country’s national team. According to ESPN, just this Sunday he scored the only goal of the game with which his team beat Kasimpasa. Sports director Taner Savut is also missing.
“Our thoughts are with him and his family in these moments of terrible anguish,” can be read on the social networks of the Málaga soccer team, while the following is read on the Chelsea Twitter account: “We are praying for you, Christian Atsu.” (Filed Under: Search for missing footballer after earthquake in Turkey)
Other soccer players were able to get out of the rubble after the earthquake in Turkey
There is some good news after the tragic earthquake since soccer players Kerim Alici, Burak Oksuz and Onur Ergun were able to get out of the rubble. Kerim got out by himself while Burak and Onur were rescued. The same fate befell the translator Emre Aslan, according to ESPN.
International exporter and current coach of Hatayspor, Christian Atsu’s team, Volkan Demirel, shared a heartbreaking message on social media asking for help and bursting into tears over the horror the country is experiencing.
Like Christian Atsu, other athletes are missing after the earthquake in Turkey
Not only the world of soccer was affected after this earthquake shook Turkey, since athletes from different disciplines such as wrestling, volleyball and handball are also missing.
According to El Financiero, the whereabouts of most of the players from the Eastern Anatolian men’s volleyball team, which plays in the Turkish second division, are unknown as they were buried in the rubble of the Kircuval hotel, where they were staying. Three athletes were rescued.
Christian Atsu said he was happy to have scored the winning goal for his team
With more than 133,000 followers on his official Twitter account, not counting those he has on Instagram and Facebook, Christian Atsu shared a series of images from the last game he played with his club, Hatayspor, against Kasimpa. He scored the winning goal.
“Important win for the team. Happy to have scored,” wrote the footballer who is missing after the earthquake that shook Turkey. His friends and family commented hoping he’s safe and sound.