Search for footballer missing after earthquake in Turkey

Bad news after the earthquake in Turkey.

Footballer Christian Atsu is missing in the rubble.

So far, he has not contacted the leaders of his team, Hatayspor.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake recently shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, leaving more than 2,600 people dead and more than a thousand injured so far. Among the missing people is footballer Christian Atsu, who has not contacted the leaders of his team, Hatayspor.

According to The Associated Press, this earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings and the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search through the wreckage in cities and towns. On both sides of the border, tremors jolted people awake hours before dawn and sent them out into the streets on a cold night of wind, rain, and snow.

Who is missing footballer Christian Atsu?

Born on January 10, 1992 in Ada Foah, Ghana, Christian Atsu has played for Málaga, Porto, Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as for his native country’s national team. According to ESPN, just this Sunday he scored the only goal of the game with which his team beat Kasimpasa. Sports director Taner Savut is also missing.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family in these moments of terrible anguish," can be read on the social networks of the Málaga soccer team, while the following is read on the Chelsea Twitter account: "We are praying for you, Christian Atsu."