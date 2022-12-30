The disappearance of 4 young people has shocked Mexico

For young people have been reported missing in Mexico.

The incident occurred on a highway in Mexico.

It happened on Christmas day. VANISHED WITHOUT A TRACE! The case has overshadowed the Christmas holiday in Mexico, after the disappearance of four young people on the highway. Two sisters, a cousin and a boyfriend were driving on the highway on Christmas day. The incident has shocked the country, just as the disappearance of Debanhi Escobar, the young woman from Nuevo León who was found 12 days after she was reported missing and who moved an entire nation due to inconsistencies in the case. In Mexico, such disappearances are a new “epidemic” and the authorities continue to fight to end it. IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS! The disappearance of the four young people has shaken Mexico. According to the first local media reports, the search is ongoing for the sisters Daniela Márquez Pichardo, Viviana Márquez Pichardo, together with their cousin, Irma Paola Vargas Montoya, and the boyfriend of one of the young women, José Melesio Gutiérrez Farías. Preliminary information indicates that the four people were traveling on the Zacatecas highway towards their home, which is located in the state of Jalisco. According to SDP, the three women and the man disappeared after taking the road in the community of Víboras, municipality of Tepetongo, Zacatecas.

What happened to them? So far, it is known that the last time anyone heard from them they were in Víboras, Zacatecas. Pichardo’s mother said in a recent interview that, in the last call she had with her daughters, they informed her that they were in that town. They had gone to a bar in the community of Jerez, Zacatecas, with their cousin and Daniela’s boyfriend, when they decided to drive back to their home in Colotlán, Jalisco, which is approximately an hour away, according to SPD Noticias.

How did their disappearance become known? The feminist collective, Marea Verde México, made the disappearance of the four people who were on their way home to Jalisco go viral. In the tweet, they explained that the missing are relatives of a gynecologist who is part of the group and they asked users to share the news. “Relatives of a gynecologist from our group disappeared. We ask you with all the strength and love of our hearts to spread the following information. Daniela Marquez Pichardo; Viviana Marquez Pichardo; Irma Paola Vargas Montoya; José Melesio Gutiérrez Farías.” Filed Under: Four missing Mexico

What is known about what happened? In the complaint and the Alba protocol that was activated, they indicated that the four were in vehicle with Jalisco MG Plates JSS 3719 and disappeared on federal highway 23, Jerez-Tepetongo section, which is located on the border with Jalisco, according to SDP Noticias. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE. “After the complaint we have not heard more. They leave with the boys, my daughter’s fiancé, they went to Víboras. It is a family that goes out for a walk, we no longer have that freedom,” said the mother of Daniela and Viviana Márquez, according to SDP. At the moment, the search is still ongoing. Filed Under: Four missing Mexico