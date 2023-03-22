As Donald Trump awaits his imminent arrest, what are his supporters planning?

The grand jury is reviewing evidence about his hush payments to Stormy Daniels.

Will there be mass protests?

As Donald Trump waits for his likely arrest, there is more bad news for the former president of the United States. So far, his calls to organize protests as a grand jury hears evidence for his indictment in New York have not gotten much of a response. Even some of his staunchest supporters believe that it’s not worth the risk of arrest, according to the AP and El Diario.

Their ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump, while still the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, still has the power to mobilize his far-right supporters as he did more than two years ago on January 6, 2021.

A VIOLENT HISTORY

This also seems to indicate that the hundreds of arrests that followed the assault on Congress, in addition to the court rulings and long prison terms, could be inhibiting his followers’ desire to repeat a mass riot.

Still, law enforcement agencies in New York are closely monitoring the situation, checking online for calls to protest or commit violence if Trump is arrested. Four officials told The Associated Press there are some threats.