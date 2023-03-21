US college student suffers a brain hemorrhage while vacationing in Mexico

A University of Georgia is on life support after suffering a brain hemorrhage in Mexico.

Liza Burke lost consciousness in her hotel room.

What is her condition now? US college student suffers a brain hemorrhage in Mexico. Liza Burke was enjoying spring break with her friends in Mexico when tragedy struck. Now she is on life supporting fighting for survival. The University of Georgia student never imagined she’d have a medical emergency while having fun with her friends in sunny Mexico. Liza Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage during spring break in Mexico Liza Burke traveled to Cabo San Lucas with her college friends to enjoy paradise over spring break. She never imagined she’d have a medical emergency. According to El Imparcial, she complained of a headache while having breakfast and went up to her room to rest. When her friends went back to the hotel they were unable to wake her up.

Her friends called an ambulance When her friends couldn’t wake her they called an ambulance to take Liza to the hospital. El Imparcial reported that doctors told them Liza had suffered a brain hemorrhage. “A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn’t wake her up. She was immediately taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) that caused a brain hemorrhage,” Liza Burke’s friend reported.

Liza Burke had a surprising diagnosis Telemundo 47 reported that some of Liza’s friends started a GoFoundMe campaign, where they explained what happened. “She has a lot left to give to the world,” said Jennifer Ritter, a friend of the young woman. She also asked for prayers for her speedy recovery. “She is currently on life support. Her family and her doctors are working hard to provide her with the best possible medical treatment,” she reported. Later, they revealed how Liza Burke is doing and how she is being treated.

Liza Burke’s current condition Telemundo reported that Liza has returned to the United States, and is currently being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Her parents are with her at the hospital. “They were planning to take her in for an MRI, maybe some other tests, maybe an echocardiogram. They said it would be a while before we really have an idea of ​​what’s going on,” said McKeithen, one of the young woman’s friends. At just 22 years old, Liza Burke suffered a stroke. Her mother said: “I’m happy to be in a competent hospital that has all the equipment they need and the experience to care for her.”