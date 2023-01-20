Hispanic duo Rossi and Luigi speak exclusively to MundoNow.

What is the secret of their success? The Hispanic duo made up of Rossi and Luigi, better known as Los Meñiques de la Casa, are a couple dedicated to fun and learning for children. The two entertain little ones with fun children’s songs and unique characters they’ve created: DivertiDoggy, Monotón and Meloso, according to UMUSICPUB. This children’s project was born in Mexico in order to provide something positive for the little ones at home. Both Rossi and Luigi have dedicated their lives to children’s events and music. Now the Hispanic duo speaks exclusively to MundoNow. Los Meñiques de la Casa: How was this project born? This idea of entertaining Latin American children was born during the COVID pandemic. The little ones could watch them on television while everyone was stuck at home. The couple reveals how the project was born. “Rossi and Luigi have been a couple for 11 years and we completely dedicate ourselves to the world of dance. Suddenly we entered the musical theater. Everything we did had to do with children, because our profile fit into that world very well. I start doing holiday camps, and once in Mexico they tell us that we are going to sing a project for children.”

How did the Children’s Theater affect you? The first song that the Hispanic couple composed was the popular Tabla del 2, which reached the ears of Universal Music, which signed them in the midst of the pandemic. According to the duo, it was due to a lack of audiovisual content for children at that time. “We met at a dance school, we are professional acrobatic salsa dancers. Our first jobs were… I was Princesita and Luigi was Príncie. Without looking for it too much, these opportunities came our way, but we loved it, we love making children laugh,” Rossi mentions.

Weren’t you afraid to leave your country? Today Los Meñiques de la Casa have become a huge success on YouTube, currently with more than a million subscribers, due to their creativity and ability to entertain and educate children. “It is something incredible that children love you for being you and not for another character,” says the Venezuelan. Luigi reveals how he felt when he left Venezuela: “The truth was nothing (scary), I was 19 years old, I was afraid of a few things, so I literally left Venezuela without fear of losing anything, because I was really young, plus what my parents gave me help.”

About the characters that accompany them DivertiDoggy, Monotón and Meloso are the characters that have accompanied couple to create this content that the little ones love so much: "Each one plays an instrument and each one has their own super-marked personality, they love to dance." "Meloso is the most affectionate and they are always accompanying us in our show." In the same way, they talk about the entertainers who inspired them, such as the Mexican Tatiana. "We have not had the opportunity to meet Tatiana, but I know we are going to meet her, because we admire her very much, she is definitely and will continue to be the queen of the children."