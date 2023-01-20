How did Francisco Gabilondo Soler die?

The famous composer was known as Crí-Crí: The Little Singing Cricket.

Walt Disney tried to acquire the rights to his songs. Without a doubt, José Francisco Gabilondo Soler is one of the best Mexican singer-songwriters in the history of children’s music. Better known as Crí-Crí: The Little Singing Cricket, he rose to fame for his children’s songs. Unfortunately, the famous composer passed away at the age of 83 on December 14, 1990. According to his family, Soler died of a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Mexico City. His songs even impressed Walt Disney. Was an autopsy performed on Crí Crí? After announcing his death, none of his relatives mentioned whether an autopsy had been performed on the creator of popular children’s songs. It was only reported that the Mexican composer had cardiovascular disease and died at home. Francisco Gabilondo Soler managed to win the hearts of all the children in Mexico exploring all the popular genres, from tango to the Aragonese jota passing through Afro-Antillean rhythms. He had a unique musical style.

Crí Crí impressed Walt Disney Crí-Crí was known for his soft voice that millions of Mexicans who played his songs for their children fell in love with. There were even some who compared his voice with that of composer and singer Agustín Lara, also originally from the eastern state of Veracruz. However, he wasn’t just popular in Mexico. Walt Disney is said to have been impressed with the Crí-Crí’s children’s songs, even Gabilondo Soler’s assistant and family spokesman Sergio Pérez once said that Walt Disney Productions tried to acquire the rights to many of his songs for movies, according to El Tiempo. Filed Under: Crí Crí Autopsy

Crí-Crí’s children’s songs Given the rumors about Disney’s interest in acquiring Crí-Crí’s children’s songs, the assistant mentioned on several occasions that the Mexican composer declined to work with the Walt Disney company. Until now, the reasons why this partnership did not take place are unknown. After having triumphed on the radio, Crí-Crí appeared on television, with songs such as: La Patita, El Ratón Vaquero, La Merienda, El Negrito Bailarín, El Negrito Sandía and La Marcha de las Letras. Thousands of Mexicans today say that they grew up listening to his music. Filed Under: Crí Crí Autopsy

He marked an era In the thirties Gabilondo Soler wrote and recorded a series of humorous and educational songs that became indispensable listening for many Latin American children. Today his songs are highly recognized and are part of Mexico’s history. The Mexican composer is survived by his wife Gloria Gallegos and their five children. In total, Mexico’s most beloved cricket created 228 songs and compositions, 120 of them recorded. In addition to more than 300 children’s characters who managed to win the hearts of millions of children. If you want to read more information on celebrity autopsies, click here. Filed Under: Crí Crí Autopsy