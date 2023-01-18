Shakira accused of plagiarism?

Renowned psychic Vieira Vidente reveals the truth behind Shakira’s new song.

What will come after this success?

Days after social media exploded with the release of Shakira’s new song about her ex and father of her children, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, renowned psychic Vieira Vidente reads her cards reveals the truth behind the song.

After greeting her followers, the psychic referred to the fact that some are saying Shakira’s new song was plagiarized from music that Venezuelan singer Briella released months ago, and that it was composed by her manager and partner Jose Miraz. What will happen with all this? Pay close attention to Vieira’s card reading.

What does Vieira Vidente say about Shakira’s song?

“The cards tell me that both Shakira and Briella are jumping, both are happy because this song has been a hit. However, I have to tell the truth,” said Vieira Vidente, who after a few seconds resumed her reading: “Shakira was betrayed, someone did something to her. This song was made by her and she has told the TRUTH. I don’t see it as plagiarism.”

“It is true that Shakira changed the lyrics, but it is the same melody, although she also put a little melody on it. I don’t see complete plagiarism. My cards tell me that the sun rises for both of them and this fell like a boxing globe for the Venezuelan singer,” said the psychic.