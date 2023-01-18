Eiza González showed her support for Shakira.

People accuse her of breaking up Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ marriage.

The Mexican actress defends herself. Eiza González supports Shakira. The gorgeous Mexican actress has been the victim of criticism on the internet after she recently tweeted her support for Shakira in light of the controversy regarding her breakup. However, things did not go very well for the Ambulance star because hundreds of internet users quickly began to attack her for having supposedly helping to break up Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage. Eiza González supports Shakira: A bit of context Apparently, Mexican actress Eliza González had something to do with the breakup of Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus. Some photographs from years ago reveal the Mexican beauty and the handsome actor kissing. However, many claim that this happened while Liam was having with problems with Miley. Although the rumors were never confirmed, many Miley fans have come out to support the singer for what happened between her ex and Eiza. Now, the Mexican actress is defending herself.

Criticism of Eliza González The gorgeous 32-year-old actress has shown her support for Shakira for her most recent song, Music Sessions Vol. 53, where she lashes out at her ex Gerard Pique, proving that a woman like her is not going to tolerate infidelity and teaching the footballer and his current girlfriend a lesson. There are many artists who have shown support for the singer, but in this case it seems that it did not go very well for Eiza. In a first tweet, the actress said: "I love you @Shakira." Meanwhile, in another she wrote: Happy to support a Latina who is speaking!! Glad you're back making music @Shakira."

"You are just like Clara" The criticism was immediate, and thousands of internet users quickly accused her of the worst: "You were with Liam when he was still married to Miley, there is no shame anymore, Eiza. Do you want me to show you the photos?" Eiza decided not to remain silent and responded to this comment: "Hello! This is completely untrue. Never in my life have I been part of any infidelity. Never. Please do not distort information," the actress responded on Twitter. However, people didn't seem to care and lashed out at her: "Please don't be silly… Miley and Liam announced that they separated and you went out with photos 5 days later and on top of everything you dared and made fun of her… you are literally the CLEAR one in the story and you are clearly the same as Liam." "You knew perfectly well that Liam was with Miley and yet you messed with him."

Others defend Eiza González Although Eiza González was showered with massive hatred on Twitter, fans of the Mexican actress stood up for her: "Years of everything happening and people still do not overcome or mature. Do not explain anything, nobody has the right to interfere in your private life and unfortunately they will always attack and distort everything." "You know your truth and you do not need to prove it to anyone, just ignore them." The bad blood between Piqué and Shakira has been a hot topic since their breakup was announced, however people continue to show their support for Shakira and criticize Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend.