Casio claps back at Shakira’s new song about Piqué

After Shakira released her new song about Piqué, Casio claps back.

Shakira made a comment about Casio being inferior to Rolex.

People think it’s just advertising.

After Shakira released her new song about Piqué, Casio comes out to defend itself and claps back at the Colombian singer after she compared the watch brand negatively to Rolex. However, it did not go as well as expected.

The brand defended itself against Shakira’s “attack”, where she compared them to Rolex, on its official Facebook account. By saying her ex traded a Rolex (Shakira) for a Casio (Clara Chía), she was putting the brand down.

Casio claps back at Shakira

It turns out that, in the singer’s new song, she slams the former Barcelona player, and it doesn’t take a genius to realize that Shakira is upset and that the lyrics of her song are directed to the father of her children.

However, in the process, Shakira also insulted Casio since she said that she’s a Rolex, and Piqué’s new partner is a Casio.