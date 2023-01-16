Casio claps back at Shakira’s new song about Piqué
After Shakira released her new song about Piqué, Casio claps back. Shakira made a comment about Casio being inferior to Rolex.
After Shakira released her new song about Piqué, Casio comes out to defend itself and claps back at the Colombian singer after she compared the watch brand negatively to Rolex. However, it did not go as well as expected.
The brand defended itself against Shakira’s “attack”, where she compared them to Rolex, on its official Facebook account. By saying her ex traded a Rolex (Shakira) for a Casio (Clara Chía), she was putting the brand down.
It turns out that, in the singer’s new song, she slams the former Barcelona player, and it doesn’t take a genius to realize that Shakira is upset and that the lyrics of her song are directed to the father of her children.
However, in the process, Shakira also insulted Casio since she said that she’s a Rolex, and Piqué’s new partner is a Casio.
What did Casio say?
Alluding to the lyrics, the watch brand wrote on Facebook: “Clearly nobody trades a Casio” sending the message that its products “are for life”. This sparked reactions from people about the “war” between the singer and the watch brand.
Obviously, Shakira made the comparison because Rolex is one of the most sought after and expensive watches in the world. However some people are saying it's all advertising.
HOW DID PEOPLE REACT?
People commented: “Look, you have to be grateful, good publicity, bad publicity is publicity, free, coming from Shakira, being viral, remaining for posterity, better give thanks and don’t side with Clara! Tomorrow I buy my Casio for the whole family, they are so cool!”
Another person responded to the controversy: "I have had the Casio Royal FX 85 calculator since 2001, it lasted through high school, university and my current working life, I have only replaced batteries, it has definitely lasted longer than some famous love affairs."