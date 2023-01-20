Spanish singer Rocío Dúrcal’s tragic death (PHOTOS)

The details of Rocío Dúrcal’s death are revealed.

The Spanish singer’s husband died under mysterious circumstances.

The ‘most Mexican’ Spanish singer, Rocío Dúrcal was very famous throughout Latin America for her romantic songs. However, she had a special love and appreciation for Mexico, which is why she’s considered the ‘most Mexican’.

Her songs Como tu mujer, Amor Eterno, Vestida de Blanco, among others, were great hits that turned the Spaniard into one of the best performers of ballads and romantic songs in her day. However, she died tragically and is still remembered affectionately today.

Rocío Dúrcal’s incredible success

Rocío Dúrcal died at the age of 61 after having struggled for years with a serious illness that caused her health to deteriorate little by little. She was considered ‘La Ranchera Española’ and was one of the most recognized artists worldwide due to her great compositions.

She enjoyed 40 years of a great musical career. In addition to being a singer, she was a film, theater and television actress. According to Qué ver, she performed songs with great Mexican artists for years. Filed Under: Rocío Dúrcal’s death