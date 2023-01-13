Edith Gónzalez’s autopsy: Did she die of cancer?

How did Edith Gonzalez die?

The beloved actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016.

It’s been revealed what happened when Edith Gónzalez was hospitalized.

The death of Edith Gónzalez shocked all of Mexico as she was one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment world. Watching her ordeal with cancer touched many hearts and her fans were devastated when she died on June 13, 2019.

Edith Gonzalez died at the age of 54. In August 2016, the actress reported that cancer had been detected in her abdomen. As the years go by, there are still many doubts about her death. She is survived by her widower Lorenzo Lazo and her daughter Constanza.

How did Edith Gonzalez die?

The death of the Los ricos también lloran star devastated her relatives, other celebrities, and fans. We all know that she was battling cancer, but it was not until the autopsy that the true cause of her death was determined.

It should be noted that the coroner did not give an official statement revealing the cause of the beloved actress’ death. Edith González’s family who revealed what the beautiful and charismatic Mexican artist had died of. Filed Under: Edith Gonzalez’s autopsy