Edith Gónzalez’s autopsy: Did she die of cancer?
What did Edith Gonzalez die of? The beloved actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016. It's been revealed what happened.
The death of Edith Gónzalez shocked all of Mexico as she was one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment world. Watching her ordeal with cancer touched many hearts and her fans were devastated when she died on June 13, 2019.
Edith Gonzalez died at the age of 54. In August 2016, the actress reported that cancer had been detected in her abdomen. As the years go by, there are still many doubts about her death. She is survived by her widower Lorenzo Lazo and her daughter Constanza.
The death of the Los ricos también lloran star devastated her relatives, other celebrities, and fans. We all know that she was battling cancer, but it was not until the autopsy that the true cause of her death was determined.
It should be noted that the coroner did not give an official statement revealing the cause of the beloved actress' death. Edith González's family who revealed what the beautiful and charismatic Mexican artist had died of.
The Corazón Salvaje star died in the early morning of June 13, 2019, in a hospital in the western part of Mexico City. Shortly after Lorenzo Lazo and the rest of her family revealed that Edith Gónzalez’s health took a sudden turn due to her cancer.
Let's remember that the Mexican actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and, despite initially having beaten it, over time it appeared again, according to Hola.
Despite the actress herself having confirmed on social media that she had defeated cancer after surgery, the illness returned and it was more serious.
Relatives said that the actress died of cancer, but according to Chic Magazine, the star of El hogar que yo robé was declared brain dead after she was disconnected from life support.
A little over three years after her death, concerns about whether the brain death was caused by cancer remain unresolved. The only thing the family confirmed was what the forensic doctors ruled after performing the autopsy on Edith Gónzalez, who died of cancer.
Ovarian cancer is often not detected until has spread, which happened with the beloved blonde actress. After experiencing severe abdominal pain, she was diagnosed with this terminal disease.