Musician dies of a heart attack while he’s with a woman

Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino, also known as Bocasa, was 65 years old.

Bad luck! Musician Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino, also known as Bocasa, died of a sudden heart attack while he was with a woman. The artist, who played with various musical groups from the province of Hato Mayor in the Dominican Republic, was 65 years old.

According to Diario Libre, this unusual incident occurred on the night of Sunday, December 25, inside a cabin in this town. His official cause of death was acute myocardial infarction. Members of the National Police, as well as a doctor and an ambulance from the National Emergency System, responded to the scene.

It was also learned that the body of the musician Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino — not to be confused with Francisco Manuel Díaz Fernández, flamenco guitarist and Spanish luthier, considered one of the most important guitar makers on the Spanish scene — was transferred to the morgue of the Provincial Leopoldo Martinez hospital.

