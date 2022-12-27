Musician dies of a heart attack while he’s with a woman
A sudden heart attack! Musician dies while he's with a woman. Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino, also known as Bocasa, was 65 years old.
Bad luck! Musician Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino, also known as Bocasa, died of a sudden heart attack while he was with a woman. The artist, who played with various musical groups from the province of Hato Mayor in the Dominican Republic, was 65 years old.
According to Diario Libre, this unusual incident occurred on the night of Sunday, December 25, inside a cabin in this town. His official cause of death was acute myocardial infarction. Members of the National Police, as well as a doctor and an ambulance from the National Emergency System, responded to the scene.
Rest in peace Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino
It was also learned that the body of the musician Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino — not to be confused with Francisco Manuel Díaz Fernández, flamenco guitarist and Spanish luthier, considered one of the most important guitar makers on the Spanish scene — was transferred to the morgue of the Provincial Leopoldo Martinez hospital.
“Dies of a heart attack! A well-known musician named Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino died of a heart attack on Sunday night while he was with a woman inside a cabin in Hato Mayor,” reads one social media post. Unfortunately, this news was laughed at by some users.
Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino took a pill
It did not take long for the news of musician Bocasa’s death to begin circulating on social media. As previously mentioned, the nature of his death gave rise to all kinds of comments, although there was an internet user who said the following:
"(The musician) died while doing 'little things' with a woman in a cabin in Hato Mayor del Rey. It is said that Francisco took a pill to lift his spirits, and unfortunately, he paid for it. He doesn't play with that." One person reacted to this post by saying: "But they don't want to understand that it hurts."
Bocasa was very beloved
According to El Caribe, musician Francisco Manuel Díaz Sabino played several musical instruments, and among the groups in which he shared his talent, is the Municipal Music Band of Hato Mayor del Rey. Bocasa’s death was greatly mourned by family and friends.
For obvious reasons, the name of the woman who was with the artist, who was a very beloved and respected person in the town, was not divulged. She is the person who called authorities.