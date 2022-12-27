Mhoni has dire warnings for Jenni Rivera’s family.

A difficult year is expected for celebrities.

There is a dispute of the deceased singer's money. We are about to end 2022, a rather controversial year for the Rivera family, to which the famous Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, belonged. After the singer's tragic death, her family has been at odds with each other. Chiquis, Jenni's daughter, revealed that her uncles were keeping all the money her mother left them, according to statements she made in the first months of 2022. Now, there is a complete rift in the family and Mhoni Vidente warns of the worst. Mhoni Vidente has powerful revelation for Jenni's family The astrologer is always available to reveal what awaits celebrities and now, for 2023, things aren't looking good for the Rivera family. The situation was already very bad and Mhoni warns that the controversies are not going to stop and they will continue to give us a lot to talk about. "When you have good parents they teach you to be good children. The card of the Hanged Man is over the Rivera family. Next year, 2023, is going to be a watershed in every way, for Jenni's children, brothers and parents. They like the limelight but they are their own worst enemies," Mhoni Vidente revealed to El Heraldo Mexico.

Are more controversies and fights expected? And it is not news that the great dispute between Jenni's uncles and children is quite bad, since they do not usually have a good relationship. Rosie Rivera, Jenni's sister, has been labeled the worst on several occasions by the singer's children, and they have cut off all communication with her. "Apart from all of them being involved in the same thing, which is the money they did not make. Lupillo is not like that, but they really continue to live off Jenni," said Mhoni. "The worst is expected, and that they are Christians, they better become Catholics to see if they can be saved, so sad," Mhoni continued on the show.

Chiquis blames her aunt Rosie for theft in Jenni's companies A few months ago, through a live broadcast, Chiquis gave us a lot to talk about when she revealed a lot of money had been stolen from her mother's companies. She also said that someone "close" to her aunt Rosie Rivera had been guilty of stealing $800,000. "Rosie said: 'Yes, I'm leaving, but if they give me this amount, and you have to sign that you can't talk about all this, I'm not part of the will, so I can talk about what I have to talk about,'" said the singer in what seems to be the beginning of a declaration of war.

The big dispute over Jenni's money Chiquis said that her grandmother, Rosa, told them that they were only interested in her mother's money. "I don't feel like we owe anyone an apology, Juan (her younger brother) just wanted to know what was happening with the accounts, with his mother's business, I think he is within his rights, my grandmother told me personally that we only wanted the money and power of Jenni Rivera." "That in his opinion we had shit… my mother's legacy, how good, is his opinion, but I know my brothers, it's not money, it's not power, we didn't want power, nor the responsibility of having control of everything, from business, because it is a lot of responsibility" she said about the robbery in a broadcast made at the beginning of 2022 on Instagram.