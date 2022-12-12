Javier ‘El Chivo’ Martínez dies after suffering a heart attack.

The Mexican musician was about to go on stage.

His colleagues confirmed the news during the concert. Musician Javier ‘El Chivo’ Martínez, who was a member of the group El Peligro Tropical de México Nativo, has passed away. His sudden death occurred out of the blue and only a few minutes before he was due to go onstage. According to Imagen del Golfo, Alfonso Javier Martínez passed away on the night of Wednesday, December 7, just before his performance. The news was released early on Thursday.

El Chivo was a member of El Peligro Tropical de México According to Imagen del Golfo, El Chivo died after suffering a heart attack before going up to play on the stage that was set up for the celebration of the festival in honor of the Immaculate Virgin of the Conception, the Patron Saint of Chinameca, a town south of Veracruz. Moments before going on stage, Alfonso Javier had complained of not feeling well but despite this "his desire to continue" prompted him to do his job and he was more than ready to play his hits. However fate had something else in store for him.

The band's leader confirmed El Chivo's death on stage The show was not canceled and El Peligro Tropical de México Nativo continued with its performance, asking the public for a minute of silence after the death of El Chivo, or El Chivito, so the leader stated that the performance had to go on. It was initially expected that El Chivo would recover, so the group began to play and simply announced that the percussionist would not appear. Minutes later they confirmed his death, "At this moment they told us that he has just passed away but we have to continue. A minute of silence for our friend, please," announced the singer and leader of the group Santiago Villalbazo.

He died a few minutes before going on stage "If we had played a little earlier, he would have died on stage. The show must continue," said the singer and leader of the Mexican group. It was reported that, after Alfonso said he felt ill an ambulance was called, the paramedics tried to help him but he died on the way to the hospital. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Before the moment of silence ended, the volume of the music rose rapidly so that the show continued without the percussionist, a difficult moment for the audience and the band. With information from Diario Del Itsmo and La Silla Rota.