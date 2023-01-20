Josiah Vargas received a “gift” with his lunch order.

He shared a TikTok video of his lucky visit to McDonald’s.

He got a pile of cash with his t0-go order. HE ENDED UP WITH A BAG OF CASH! Josiah Vargas ended up becoming one of the most blessed people by the TikTok community and, above all, by a McDonald’s in Indiana. The young man shared a video of the bizarre thing that happened when he was getting fast food for lunch. TikTok is one of the most popular platforms for internet users and it’s got a million surprising stories, like what happened to Vargas, who conquered the hearts of viewers with his honesty and goodwill in the face of an incredible temptation. THE LUCKIEST PERSON ON TIKTOK? Once again, TikTok surprises netizens with its unique stories. This time Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy), told a story worthy of a soap opera, because he never imagined ending up with wads of cash instead of his lunch. According to the New York Post, he got an incredible surprise at a McDonald’s drive-thru. The young man had ordered a McMuffin and, when he picked up his order, he received a bag with a “gift” inside. Josiah Vargas showed his TikTok followers the moment he wound up with a bag of cash instead of his food order.

An incredible surprise? Vargas begins the video by explaining that he was surprised by finding a pile of bills — which were separated into several Ziploc bags — in his lunch order. He said that he was at the drive-thru when he received several “thousand dollars” and wondered how it happened. “What’s in this bag? Their f***ing deposits. Just a couple of thousand dollars here,” Josiah Vargas noted in the video that he shared on social networks. “Like, what is this? Why would they do this?” the young man asked, showing the bag with the McDonald’s logo with the bills inside.

What did he do with the money? One question people had was what the money was for. Josiah Vargas declared that he was “a good person” and made it known that he was about to return the windfall. Still, he questioned it. “Now I have to return this because I’m a good person, I guess,” Vargas declared in the TikTok video, quoted by the New York Post. “Why would they do this to me? Do you know how much I want this money? ” The young man added as he got out of the car and headed towards the fast food restaurant. Filed Under: Josiah Vargas McDonalds

What did he get in return? In the video, it is observed we see Vargas go into the McDonald’s where the employees were amazed and grateful that he was returning the money. In the clip, he highlighted that several people hugged him and thanked him. Some were even crying. “They were just all hugging me and thanking me and crying, and I get free McDonald’s for a month, I guess,” he said in the video. Shortly after, he said that that McDonald’s gave him $200 after returning the thousands he got by mistake. The ikTok got various reactions. “The world needs more people like you.” “Free McDonald’s for life.” TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Josiah Vargas McDonalds