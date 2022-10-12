“My love, I fell asleep, I came home and I was feeling bad,” the girl told her boyfriend.

She did not expect to be exposed like this.

Netizens have had a lot to say.

You must be aware of the power of social media these days. If you make a mistake or do something wrong, the platforms never forgive. This is what happened to a young woman from Guadalajara, Jalisco, who wanted to enjoy the Luis R Conriquez concert so much that she lied to her boyfriend. She never imagined that someone was going to record it, much less that it would go viral.

On TikTok, a new video began to go viral where you can see user Camila Range records the girl while she’s sending a WhatsApp message to the a person who is presumed to be her boyfriend. She says that she’s feeling unwell and had fallen asleep. However, she is actually enjoying the Luis R. Conriquez concert at Palenque.

The “sleeper” quickly went viral

The "sleeper" quickly went viral and the video is not even three days old and surprisingly it is about to reach 20 million views.