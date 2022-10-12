Inicio » English » “I FELL ASLEEP” Girl lies to her boyfriend to go to a concert and it goes viral on TikTok

“I FELL ASLEEP” Girl lies to her boyfriend to go to a concert and it goes viral on TikTok

By 
  • “My love, I fell asleep, I came home and I was feeling bad,” the girl told her boyfriend.
  • She did not expect to be exposed like this.
  • Netizens have had a lot to say.

You must be aware of the power of social media these days. If you make a mistake or do something wrong, the platforms never forgive. This is what happened to a young woman from Guadalajara, Jalisco, who wanted to enjoy the Luis R Conriquez concert so much that she lied to her boyfriend. She never imagined that someone was going to record it, much less that it would go viral.

On TikTok, a new video began to go viral where you can see user Camila Range records the girl while she’s sending a WhatsApp message to the a person who is presumed to be her boyfriend. She says that she’s feeling unwell and had fallen asleep. However, she is actually enjoying the Luis R. Conriquez concert at Palenque.

The “sleeper” quickly went viral

“My love, I fell asleep, I came home and I was feeling bad,” says the message she sent to ‘Useless’, as she has saved the contact that seems to be her boyfriend. The video is not even three days old and surprisingly it is about to reach 20 million views. (Filed As: I fell asleep)

The video has received thousands of comments

The video has many comments where people are making fun of the situation. Influencers and even the Atlas account, the city team, have reacted. In response to the video, many men have left comments like: “That’s how they all are.” “They all lie.” “Why are they like this? It’s so easy to say I’m not comfortable anymore, bye….” “Don’t do that girls, I have brothers and I wouldn’t want them to do that to you.”The user, @camirangel19, who shared the video, commented that she has a video that reveals the identity of the “lying girlfriend”, but so far she has not uploaded any more content. (Filed as: I fell asleep)

