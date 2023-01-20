Jorge Salinas’ alleged lover is accused of charging for interviews (VIDEO)

The Mexican actor’s alleged mistress is accused of charging for interviews.

Compromising photos of the actor with his nutritionist.

Jorge Salinas' nutritionist makes controversial statements. Jorge Salinas' alleged lover is accused of charging for interviews. Jorge Salinas continues have people talking after he was caught with his nutritionist, allegedly being unfaithful to his wife, Mexican actress Elizabeth Álvarez. However, the actor has not yet responded to the rumors. Despite the fact that Jorge Salinas has kept a low profile, his nutritionist, Anna Paula has been speaking to the press and now people claim she has been taking advantage of the situation. Is nutritionist Anna Paula Guerrero Castillo taking advantage of the situation? Univision reports that journalists Gustavo Adolfo Infante and Jessica Gil said that Jorge Salinas's nutritionist asked for payment in exchange for giving an interview. According to these sources, Anna Paula Guerrero Castillo is charging for giving interviews to the media, thus "taking advantage" of the situation the actor and his wife are currently dealing with.

The response that the journalists got from Salinas' nutritionist Jessica Gil explained that she wrote via WhatsApp to the nutritionist and supposed mistress of Jorge Salinas with the aim of interviewing her about this controversy and getting more details about whether there is an affair. "I have been looking for the doctor very early on, I have been sending her messages to… and she already gave an interview, it obviously gives us a guideline to understand that then she is going to talk to the media. I explained to her that I wanted to see the possibility of being able to talk to her and, above all, to show her that she has the right to speak and defend herself against her if she wants to do so," said the presenter.

They do not agree to pay Anna Paula However, the response they expected from Anna Paula Guerrero was not exactly what they expected: "They are asking me what our economic proposal would be to do the interview," said the host. The journalists responded to the nutritionist: "There is no economic proposal. We have been working for many years without having to pay for an interview. The interviews that they give us is because of the trust they have in the media, because of the friendship they have for you (Gustavo), but the truth is that we have never paid for an interview," said Jessica Gil according to Univision.

What did she say about her “relationship” with the actor? On Siéntese Quien Pueda, Anna Paula, actor Jorge Salinas’ nutritionist, exclusively released her first statements, saying there was nothing going on between her and the actor. “The relationship I’ve had with Jorge has been completely professional,” she began. “He sometimes does not have time to go to the office for his medications, and personally I am the one who delivers them outside the facilities. There has not been more, unfortunately sometimes there are misunderstandings but that is what I would like to comment on,” the nutritionist told the program. She also said that these photographs were taken at the end of 2022 (WATCH VIDEO HERE).