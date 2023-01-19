Will Juan Rivera be tempted on the reality show?

La Casa de los Famosos 3 just started and there is already speculation.

La Materialista arrived raring to go.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 has begun airing on Telemundo, hoping to repeat the success of the second season. However, people are already complaining about the non-celebrities in the house. There was also speculation about what might happen between Juan Rivera and one of the contestants.

Could it be that, like Daniela Navarro and Nacho Casano, Niurka and Juan Vidal and Julia Gama and Rafael, there will be a romance on La Casa de los Famosos 3? People speculated that La Materialista could destroy the men in the reality show. However, apparently she is married, although she was criticized for arriving in a sheer dress.

Will Juan Rivera fall into temptation?

One of the moments that people most enjoyed at the start of La Casa de los Famosos 3 was when Jenni Rivera’s brother had to say goodbye to his wife Brenda before entering and she gave him a blessing in prayer that made him cry.

Still, many people think that Juan Rivera could be tempted by one of the women on the reality show, leaving his wife Brenda devastated. On the other hand, La Materialista left much to be desired with her attitude upon entering La Casa de los Famosos 3.