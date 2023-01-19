Will Juan Rivera cheat on his wife with La Materialista in ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’? (VIDEO)
Will Juan Rivera be tempted on the reality show? 'La Casa de los Famosos 3' just started and there is already speculation.
- Will Juan Rivera be tempted on the reality show?
- La Casa de los Famosos 3 just started and there is already speculation.
- La Materialista arrived raring to go.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 has begun airing on Telemundo, hoping to repeat the success of the second season. However, people are already complaining about the non-celebrities in the house. There was also speculation about what might happen between Juan Rivera and one of the contestants.
Could it be that, like Daniela Navarro and Nacho Casano, Niurka and Juan Vidal and Julia Gama and Rafael, there will be a romance on La Casa de los Famosos 3? People speculated that La Materialista could destroy the men in the reality show. However, apparently she is married, although she was criticized for arriving in a sheer dress.
Will Juan Rivera fall into temptation?
One of the moments that people most enjoyed at the start of La Casa de los Famosos 3 was when Jenni Rivera’s brother had to say goodbye to his wife Brenda before entering and she gave him a blessing in prayer that made him cry.
Still, many people think that Juan Rivera could be tempted by one of the women on the reality show, leaving his wife Brenda devastated. On the other hand, La Materialista left much to be desired with her attitude upon entering La Casa de los Famosos 3.
La Materialista made a splash right away
On Instagram, La Lengua Te Ve shared a controversial comment from the beginning of La Casa de los Famosos 3 about the way Juan Rivera said goodbye to his wife Brenda, compared with how La Materialista arrived with a sheer dress shaking her booty.
“I really don’t know who she is, but now I understand why Juan Rivera’s wife said goodbye to him crying, anything can happen there hahaha,” wrote a fan.
Do people think that Juan Rivera will succumb toLa Materialista’s charms?
Many commented about whether Juan Rivera will be tempted on the show. “Yameiry Infante Honoret The Dominican materialist, singer, star and actress.” “It does not matter that whoever posts here, no one knows who she is, but to think that a woman just because she had such an entry crazy can set his eyes on Juan is quite daring.”
The followers of this reality show expect something controversial to happen: “Let’s see if they don’t eat Brenda’s errand, they’re going to eat the mouse.” “You can tell she’s vulgar ridiculous.” “Put a chastity belt on her.” “As if they would be a good couple, which is more ordinary.” “I also noticed that Juan was attracted by the girl.” “How basic.”
Will La Casa de los Famosos 3 crash and burn?
The Telemundo show will last three and a half months and apparently the rules will be different from what we were used to last season. However, it is expected that personalities such as Juan Rivera, Paty Navidad, Aylín Mujica, Osmel Sousa and El Rey Grupero will talk about the scandals that have surrounded them throughout their careers.
However, a surprise factor in the second season was the departure of Mayeli Alonso, who apparently had many fans, but only lasted a week on the reality show, so it is not guaranteed that the best-known characters will last the longest. SEE THE VIDEO OF LA MATERIALISTA AND JUAN RIVERA