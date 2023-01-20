Beloved comedian Michael Lehrer has died.

He had been battling ALS for six years.

People payed tribute to him on social media. More tragedy in the entertainment world! Comedy star Michael Lehrer has passed away at the age of 44, according to a statement released by his family. He had been battling ALS for six years. Lehrer belonged to Second City in Chicago. He passed away on Tuesday, January 16, after after a long fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a common and debilitating motor neuron disease.

Michael Lehrer fought ALS for 6 years The beloved comedian was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. The disease affects the nerve cells of the body and is one of the most common motor neuron diseases. Lehrer fought hard for six years. His partner said that he "died with dignity" and that he was not suicidal. According to the Chicago Sun Times she added that "Medical aid in dying was the hardest decision he ever made."

ALS has no cure The Sun noted that there is no cure for ALS, which causes sufferers to lose the ability to control their muscle movements, including the ability to speak, swallow and breathe on their own. Despite his condition, Michael Lehrer continued to pursue his career as a comedian, acting and appearing on the Kill Tony podcast hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. He often referred to his battle against the harsh disease in his stand-up comedy.

Paying tribute to Michael Lehrer Following the news of his heartbreaking passing, tributes immediately began pouring in. "The courage it took for this man to stand up while battling a debilitating disease was unbelievably impressive, and though he struggled to get the words out, the man rock in every moment that he was performing. He was a true legend, and I will miss him very much," said one of his colleagues. "He was just a total ball of fire, and he was willing to do absolutely anything for comedy. In the 20 years I've known him, he's spent half that time shirtless for a joke," comedian friend Seth Weitberg shared. "He was always up for anything and he loved nothing more than making people laugh," said Netflix actor Chris Witaske.