Actress Candace Cameron Bure is harshly criticized.

She spoke about bringing Christianity back to TV movies.

She says her new network will not feature movies with same-sex couples.

Candace Cameron Bure has been trending on social media recently. A recent interview has put her in the eye of the hurricane because of her remarks about same-sex couples.

AV Club reported that after Candace Cameron Bure assumed her new role as creative director at the Christian cable television network, Great American Family, her anti-LGBTQ+ views have intensified.

Candace Cameron Bure is criticized for her views on same-sex couples

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure talks about her exodus from Hallmark, which coincided with the network’s push for more inclusive stories and queer romances. Bure left Hallmark in 2021, joining former network CEO Bill Abbott at Great American Family.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning, purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells WSJ’s Ellen Gamerman of the change. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians who love the Lord and wanted to promote faith-based programming and good family entertainment.”