Candace Cameron Bure is criticized for her views on same-sex couples
Actress Candace Cameron Bure spoke about bringing Christianity back to movies. She says her new network will not feature movies with same-sex couples.
- Actress Candace Cameron Bure is harshly criticized.
- She spoke about bringing Christianity back to TV movies.
- She says her new network will not feature movies with same-sex couples.
Candace Cameron Bure has been trending on social media recently. A recent interview has put her in the eye of the hurricane because of her remarks about same-sex couples.
AV Club reported that after Candace Cameron Bure assumed her new role as creative director at the Christian cable television network, Great American Family, her anti-LGBTQ+ views have intensified.
In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure talks about her exodus from Hallmark, which coincided with the network’s push for more inclusive stories and queer romances. Bure left Hallmark in 2021, joining former network CEO Bill Abbott at Great American Family.
“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning, purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells WSJ’s Ellen Gamerman of the change. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians who love the Lord and wanted to promote faith-based programming and good family entertainment.”
“I think the Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core”
As Bure explains, combining religious programming with good family entertainment means focusing on “traditional marriage,” meaning heterosexual couples. “I think the Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she shared with The Wall Street Journal.
Social media users pointed out that what Bure doesn’t say explicitly is that there’s no space on the Great American Family to feature LGBT stories. Fans are disappointed about her homophobic views.
Candace Cameron Bure: “I think we know the core audience”
Hallmark will release its first film featuring an LGBTQ+ couple next month (after promising to add more queer stories in 2020). “I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel,” concludes Bure.
AV Club explains that Bure’s association between “traditional marriage” and stories that “have more meaning, purpose and depth” is not a coincidence. But any development slate that treats heterosexual hegemony as a fantasy shouldn’t promise viewers much depth.
Actress Hilarie Burton lashed out at Bure
Finally, Variety confirmed Candace Cameron Bure’s statements provoked a wave of criticism, including fellow actress Hilarie Burton, who lashed out at Bure for her opinions on gay couples.
“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Morgan wrote on her official Twitter account. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank,” she concluded.