Adamari López makes dessert in her kitchen.

The Puerto Rican’s daughter helped her.

Did things go south? A detail sparked a lot of criticism. It seems that everyone follows Adamari López very closely and she is often criticized no matter what she does. Now the Puerto Rican host prepared a delicious dessert in her kitchen. By the way, she didn’t even mention the ingredients but, in addition to that, another detail caused her to be mercilessly criticized. Ada took the opportunity to earn some money through advertising, since the post was sponsored by Weight Watchers. Apparently the Hoy host is a brand ambassador. However, Alaïa’s mother was criticized for something else. Adamari López is a pastry chef? In a series of images, Adamari López shared how she prepared a delicious dessert with her followers but, despite the fact that you can see all the ingredients, she never shared the recipe for what she cooked. And she was “too dressed up” to be cooking. Was it fake? “The holidays are here and this is when I most enjoy having time to cook delicious recipes, like this pumpkin pie with a graham cracker base from @ww, and with which I delight those I love. Find the recipe at bit.ly/WWPumpkin, @alaia is the one who does the quality control,” reads the description.

Was the Puerto Rican host faking it? Adamari López appeared perfectly made up, with a beautiful dress that looked like an elegant robe in a blue, beige, pink and red print. People considered it too fancy for cooking. Another person pointed out that the dessert would make her gain weight again. People commented: “And then why do they get fat.” “What makeup to be in the kitchen.” “You don’t need to wait for the holidays to arrive to be able to enjoy it, you can do it when you want to do it.” “If they don’t give the recipe, it’s impossible to do it.” “The filter disappears from her face.” “She only prepares them because she’s on a diet.” “I have to comment that on Instagram there is a publication of a tea that you drank to lose weight, I don’t know if it’s true but there is a picture of before and now… I just wanted you to know. I guess it’s false advertising.”

Does Adamari López keep dropping hints about love? In addition to this kitchen advertisement, Adamari López was criticized for a video dropping hints so that people would comment on her healing process after her breakup with Toni Costa. It turns out that she said that everything has “its own time” and people say she’s just looking for attention. According to El Diario NY, people criticize Adamari López because they say she hasn’t gotten over Toni Costa and the fact that he has a younger, more voluptuous girlfriend is weighing on her: “Calm down, there are things that take time and other things that time takes, did you hear?” can be heard in an audio of Adamari.

Adamari is compared with Shakira One of Adamari López’s last controversies came from an audio, on this occasion she was compared with Shakira because of her breakup with Piqué. In the recording, Toni Costa’s ex is heard saying: “No mija, get off your cloud: he didn’t leave me because you were better than me, what happened is that in the house he picked up the garbage and he took love to his work.” According to TiempoX, one of the most popular comments criticized Adamari. “What a stupid thing to do after a relationship ends, they try to leave the man like a rag when with this type of attitude women show that they continue to bleed from that wound. Now there is a club called “La monotonía” by Shakira.”