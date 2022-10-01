Target is hiring for the holidays and reveals a surprise for customers

Target has good news!

The company will hire 100,000 workers for the holiday season.

It announced that the sales and offers will begin earlier than usual. Without a doubt, we have some good news for you! First, Target is hiring seasonal workers for the upcoming holidays, so this could be an excellent opportunity for those who are looking for a job. The next piece of good news is that the company announced that it will start offering its best sales and offers earlier than usual, starting in the first week of October. Incredible but true! This year’s Target Deal Days are just around the corner. Target is hiring for the holidays and reveals a surprise for its customers On Thursday, Target announced that plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the year-end holidays, the same number of staff it required for the 2021 buying season, though fewer than the 130,000 it hired for 2020. The company indicated that they will first give their regular workers the opportunity to establish their vacation shifts, and then proceed to hire the new employees who will come to support them during the holiday season, reported CNBC.

How much could you earn at Target? Target indicated that starting salaries could vary between $15 and $24 per hour, although of course this will depend on the position. Even so, it is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a job. On the other hand, the company revealed a surprise that it had in store for its customers and that is that this year deals will start sooner than expected. “Holiday superfans, this one’s for you! Take a peek at our holiday plans, and get a head start on decking the halls, scoring the best deals and shopping your way,” Target began in a statement on Twitter.

Target Deal Days Finally, the company announced that the Target Deal Days will start as soon as October 6. “Early holiday deals are right around the corner as Target Deal Days returns Oct. 6-8. With hundreds of thousands of deep deals across our entire assortment, it’s our biggest Deal Days event yet, and the perfect time to start checking things off your holiday shopping list — from toys and apparel to home décor, stocking stuffers and everyday essentials,” the company said in a release. It further added, “This year, our industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee starts earlier and lasts longer, from October 6 to December 24. That means you can shop with confidence all season long, knowing that if you find a better price than Target, we’ll match it.”

Christmas season is coming "The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season, and we're here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy," said Christina Hennington, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Target. . "That's why we're launching deals sooner than ever and making sure our team is ready to help our guests shop when and how they want." Walmart also announced this week that it would be hiring 40,000 workers this holiday season, far less than it required last year when it hired 150,000 seasonal employees.