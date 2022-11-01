Luis Fonsi is criticized over what he did to Adamari López.

Luis Fonsi is harshly criticized and reminded of what he did to Adamari López (PHOTOS)
The singer says that he is a good person. Luis Fonsi is reminded of how badly he treated Adamari López while she had cancer.
Fonsi is an artist who’s had to deal with a lot of criticism. Let’s remember that he was married to the host and actress Adamari López from 2006 to 2009 and he decided to end the marriage while she was battling breast cancer.
This, without a doubt, was one of the most difficult situations that the Puerto Rican singer had to deal with. Despite this, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and dancer has been the focus of criticism in recent days due to some statements he made on Twitter and internet users immediately brought up what he did to Adamari….
Some people compare Luis Fonsi to an evil character
Luis Fonsi was compared to a character from House Of The Dragon , a prequel to Game Of Thrones . Many said that the Despacito singer looked quite a lot like Ser Criston Cole, an evil character from HOTD.
She wrote "How much do I hate you Luis Fonsi," really referring to the HOTD villain who looks quite similar to the Puerto Rican singer. However, Adamari López's ex of hers never imagined that her response would generate a lot of media hate.
He says he’s a good person, but is reminded of what happened with his ex…
It turns out that the Échame la Culpa singer responded to this by tweeting the following: “When I take off my armor, I am a good person,” referring to the fact that he doesn’t think he’s a villain. However, many people disagree…
Hundreds and hundreds of people immediately began to respond to the singer's tweet, attacking him and reminding him that he had "abandoned" Adamari López when she needed him most. Fonsi asked the presenter for a divorce when she needed his support from her as she has said in various interviews.
What did users tell him?
Among the most prominent comments, which made an impact, is the following: “Yes? Weren’t you the one who asked his wife for a divorce while she was undergoing chemotherapy?”
"I think you are confused and you wanted to say: "When I take off my armor, I am so miserable that I told my ex-wife, the disgust I felt at her side when it was the worst moment of her life going through cancer." "How are you going to be a good person if you left your wife when she had cancer? In short, disgusting man." "Ask your ex, the one you left because she had cancer… she may just agree with you that you're a good person," read some of the comments on Twitter.
Fonsi is said to have seriously hurt Adamari
Luis Fonsi was reminded of an interview that Adamari López gave to Al Rojo Vivo , where she spoke about the controversial things he said to her, telling her that ‘he no longer wanted her as a woman’ because of all the treatments she was undergoing to fight cancer. He’s said to have told her mercilessly to her face of her:
"He once told me that he didn't want me as a woman and I think that it was one of the hardest moments of the whole process for me, when the person you love madly tells you that he doesn't want you as a woman , the world falls apart, and it is much harder than going through the disease. For me it was, I was not prepared for that," Adamari revealed to Telemundo in 2013.