The singer says that he is a good person.

Luis Fonsi is criticized over what he did to Adamari López.

Why Luis Fonsi and Adamari López ended their relationship.

Fonsi is an artist who’s had to deal with a lot of criticism. Let’s remember that he was married to the host and actress Adamari López from 2006 to 2009 and he decided to end the marriage while she was battling breast cancer.

This, without a doubt, was one of the most difficult situations that the Puerto Rican singer had to deal with. Despite this, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and dancer has been the focus of criticism in recent days due to some statements he made on Twitter and internet users immediately brought up what he did to Adamari….

Some people compare Luis Fonsi to an evil character

Luis Fonsi was compared to a character from House Of The Dragon , a prequel to Game Of Thrones . Many said that the Despacito singer looked quite a lot like Ser Criston Cole, an evil character from HOTD.

She wrote “How much do I hate you Luis Fonsi,” really referring to the HOTD villain who looks quite similar to the Puerto Rican singer. However, Adamari López’s ex of hers never imagined that her response would generate a lot of media hate. Filed Under: Luis Fonsi and Adamari López