How much money can you earn on OnlyFans in 2022?
It is no secret to anyone that social networks have become an important source of income for millions of content generators who end up becoming influencers. That includes those who use the OnlyFans platform. Find out how much money you can earn on OnlyFans in 2022.
OnlyFans is a social network for adults that, unlike other platforms, does not censor content, so anyone can post pictures of themselves naked and earn money that way. People can even post erotic images and videos of all kinds.
OnlyFans 2022
People can also find well-known celebrities like fitness stars or chefs on OnlyFans, who use their accounts to share photos or videos with their followers. Of course the lack of restrictions makes it easy for people to find sexy content.
Currently, OnlyFans is used by many women and men who are looking for extra income every month and many would be surprised to learn how much money you can earn through this platform.
Users and followers
On OnlyFans there are free channels. However, in most cases users have to become a fan of a person in order to see all the content they post, which means they have to subscribe and pay a monthly fee. This fee is established by the creator, although based on the minimum and maximum indicated by the platform.
Content creators have three ways to receive income on OnlyFans: with the subscription fee, with the paid messages and with the tips from followers, explained Tuexperto.com. Alright, so how much money can someone make on OnlyFans?
How much money can you earn on OnlyFans in 2022?
The amount of money that each content account earns depends on subscription fees which can be anywhere from $4.99 to $49.99 per month. In total, one person could earn up to $7,495 per month only from subscriptions, according to the platform.
The good news is that in addition to subscriptions, OnlyFans content generators can also earn money from paid messages and tips left for them by their fans. Depending on the platform, each follower can leave up to $100 for paid messages and up to $200 for tips.
OnlyFans keeps 20%
If you are encouraged to be a content generator for OnlyFans, keep in mind that the platform charges a commission of 20%. That is, you will receive 80% of the proceeds generated during the month either by subscriptions, payment messages or tips, reported Xataka.
“OnlyFans is a place where I can share the sexy side of life and gain financial independence… just by being myself! I love connecting with my fans on a personal level, and OnlyFans makes it safe to do so!” Paige Alexandra commented on social media. Ultimately, the income you earn will depend on the popularity of your account.