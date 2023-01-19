López Obrador breaks his silence after El Chapo Guzmán’s latest request

The president of Mexico responds El Chapo Guzmán’s latest request.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador breaks his silence.

The capo asked to return to Mexico, will AMLO agree? More than three years have passed since the United States Government convicted the most famous drug trafficker in Mexico, Joaquín, “El Chapo”, Guzmán. The capo was sentenced to life in prison in a maximum security facility in the US. His current wife Emma Coronel is a prisoner in a Texas jail. The former drug kingpin recently sent a message to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, through one of his lawyers, José Refugio Rodríguez. The drug trafficker asked to be transferred to Mexico. AMLO reacts to El Chapo Guzmán’s request The lawyer stated that the capo has not seen the sun since he was admitted to the US prison and “because of this, Joaquín asked me through verbal messages to fight for his return to Mexico,” explained the lawyer who defended him in 2016. The president of Mexico, AMLO, broke his silence and gave a press conference where the subject of El Chapo Guzmán’s petition was discussed. The president said wasn’t aware El Chapo’s lawyer was requesting he be transferred to Mexico.

"I haven't seen it, but we will see" During his daily press conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the media that he didn't know what the capo's request was: "I haven't seen it, but we will see," the president said. El Chapo is claiming he's subjected to "psychological torture" and that his rights were violated in his extradition process to the United States, according to EFE. It should be remembered that El Chapo, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 by a New York court and was sent to the Florence prison in Colorado. He previously escaped from the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cefereso) number 1 Altiplano, in Mexico.

"The sun doesn't reach him" According to his lawyer, José Refugio Rodríguez, in an interview with Radio Formula, the drug trafficker requested to speak with López Obrador to inform him of how he's being treated in prison and to discuss the possibility of being transferred to Mexico. "He asked me to talk to you so that the government of Mexico knew how he felt, that they have abandoned him," he said. The lawyer said that the Mexican authorities must review the status of the prisoner in Colorado every six months, something that has not occurred. "The sun doesn't reach him, the food is of terrible quality, there is no health care. He was having problems with his teeth and instead of fixing them, they took them out so he wouldn't be bothering them," said the lawyer.

"The guards are forbidden to speak to him in Spanish" Similarly, El Chapo's lawyer says that the drug trafficker is not treated the same as the other inmates and has only been allowed to make seven phone calls: "The guards are forbidden to speak to him in Spanish (…) he is segregated in his cell and he suffers because of these serious human rights violations," added Refugio Rodríguez, according to infobae. Finally, he stated that he has sent a letter to the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, but that he has not yet received a response. "It's not a written message, it's an oral matter, that I fight for his return to Mexico. I see the request to fight for his return to Mexico as an SOS, he declared.