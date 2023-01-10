What did Joe Biden say to AMLO about Ovidio Guzmán?

Did Joe Biden discuss Ovidio Guzmán with AMLO?

Andrés Manuel López Obrador reveals what he said on the subject.

Biden is in Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

US President Joe Biden’s first trip to Mexico to participate in the North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS) began with a diplomatic decision — choosing which airport to land at. He also had a private conversation with Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in Biden’s limousine, nicknamed “the beast”. The Mexican president was asked if they had discussed the issue of Ovidio Guzmán, according to the AP and infobae.

The leaders had an hour to speak in private after Andrés Manuel López Obrador received his US counterpart at the foot of the track along with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the ambassadors of both countries. Biden landed in Mexico on Sunday night at the new Felipe Ángeles airport in the Mexican capital, one of AMLO’s flagship projects that was built and managed by the military.

AMLO AND BIDEN SPOKE INSIDE ‘THE BEAST’

The airport was inaugurated last year to great fanfare, although it is more than an hour’s drive from the city center, has few flights, and, until recently, did not have consistent drinking water. The relationship between Biden and López Obrador is cordial but very formal and lacks the warmth and camaraderie that Biden has with other world leaders. The presidents shook hands and walked together down a long red carpet on the runway flanked by soldiers.

Then they got into “the beast” to cross Mexico City to the place where Biden would spend the night. That conversation was the first private and direct contact between the presidents, two politicians who need to understand each other but who have different visions and priorities.